Duluth gets ‘in your face’ arena football team in 2024





DULUTH – This city is getting its own futsal team again, which is expected to start playing in June 2024 in the old hockey arena of the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC). The Arena League, a new organization run by Heisman Trophy winner and Los Angeles Raider Tim Brown, announced Wednesday that it plans to set up a team in Duluth. Springfield, Mo., was the first city named in early March, followed by a period of online voting to narrow down the options. The league is expected to have four teams in its first season. “This gives us a great excuse to revive the old arena, which is still a beautiful space,” said Dan Hartman, DECC Executive Director. “This is a much more ‘in your face’ experience because you are so close to the game.” The teams will consist of Division I athletes not drafted by NFL teams or drafted and then released. “This is an opportunity for them to keep playing while the scouts are watching,” said Tommy Benizio, an adviser to the league. “We expect games with high scores, big hits, things that people cheer for.” Officials said they hope to attract locally known players as the league grows. The Arena League intends to highlight the highlights of regular football, with an added focus on entertainment. Each team has six players who play both offensively and defensively on a 50-yard field. There will be a speed play clock and helmets equipped with microphones so fans can hear all communications. Expect a high jump player to sometimes jump over the wall hockey boards with padding when making a catch. Don’t like the referee? They can be removed from future games by voting on one of the many decisions the Arena League leaves to fans. It holds a contest to get ideas for the name, logo and team colours. Season tickets are available, which include floor-level box seats with parking and a server at the table. The Arena League team joins the Duluth Huskies of the Northwoods League for college baseball players, and Duluth FC, a semi-professional National Premier Soccer League team partly owned by Olympic curling champion John Shuster, as summer spectator sports for the region. Duluth last had an indoor soccer team in the early 2000s when the Duluth Lumberjacks played at the DECC Arena. Other cities still eligible for franchises include Rochester, Kansas City, Mo., Rockford, Ill., Dubuque and Waterloo, Iowa, Little Rock, Ark., Wichita Falls, Texas, and Oklahoma City.

