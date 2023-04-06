Women’s tennis set to host last few regular season games





KENNESAW, Ga. The Kennesaw State women’s tennis team prepares for the final few games of the 2023 season. The Owls will host Bellarmine on Thursday, April 6, followed by Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, April 8. The Owls come in this week with two dominant performances in North Alabama and Jacksonville State. Game 15: Kennesaw State (8-6) vs. Bellarmine (4-18)

Date: Thursday April 6; 11am

Place: Kennesaw, Ga | Betty Siegel Courts

links: Grid | Schedule | Statistics

Social media: Twitter | Facebook Game 16 – Senior Day: Kennesaw State (8-6) vs. Eastern Kentucky (5-16)

Date: Saturday April 8; 10:00 am

Place: Kennesaw, Ga | Betty Siegel Courts

links: Grid | Schedule | Statistics

Social media: Twitter | Facebook Exploring the Knights

Bellarmine went 1-22 overall and 0-9 in the ASUN conference last season. This year the team is 4-18 overall and 1-5 in the conference. The last time out, the Knights suffered a 3-4 loss to Central Arkansas. Scouting the Colonels

Eastern Kentucky currently ranks 11th in the ASUN Conference with an overall record of 5-16. The last time out, the Colonels were defeated by Liberty 6-1. The serials

Thursday’s game will be the second game in the history of the program between the two teams. Coming off a 4-0 victory over Bellarmine starting in the 2021-22 season, the Owls look set to continue the momentum. Sunday’s game is also the second meeting between KSU and EKU. Last time out, Kennesaw State fell short to the Colonels, 6-1 in the 2015-16 season. Last timeout

The Kennesaw State women’s tennis team secured the final road game of the season on Sunday, April 2, with a 5-2 victory over Jacksonville State. The Owls started by dominating early and claiming the double point against the Gamecocks. Kennesaw State continued the momentum by winning four straight singles points. Ji Youn Lee defeated Romane Moose 3-6, 6-0 on court two, while Izabelle Persson commanded Elle Tuomela 7-5, 6-2. Sophia Unger solidified a point on court five by defeating Zuzana Pavelekova 6-2, 6-1. Sofia Madrid closed out the Gamecocks with a strong performance, taking the winning run over Anna Syrova 6-2, 7-5. Next one

The Owls begin their journey to the ASUN Championship. The tournament begins on April 15 and ends on April 22 at the UNF Tennis Complex. The first and second rounds will take place at campus locations, based on seeding. Follow the team on Twitter to keep up with the latest Kennesaw State women’s tennis news @KSUOwlNation And @KSUOwlsWTennon Instagram @ksuwomenstennis or by liking Kennesaw State Owls Facebook.

