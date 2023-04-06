1 Gopher hockey ready for Frozen Four (AUDIO)





MINNEAPOLIS – The final week of the 2022-2023 season has arrived, and Minnesota’s top-ranked men’s hockey team is set for an NCAA Frozen Four battle with No. 5/4 Boston University Thursday from Amalie Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. (CT) live on ESPN2 or tune in to broadcast via the Gopher Radio Network. It will be the fifth meeting between the two historic programs in the National Semifinals and the first since 1995. For more information on tickets, Frozen Four schedule, radio partners and NCAA tournament news, click HERE for the Gopher Hockey Postseason Central page. BACK TO THE FROZEN FOUR

The Golden Gophers have the furthest travel of any team at the NCAA Frozen Four, traveling nearly 2,600 miles to Amalie Arena, home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. It is the second time in three occasions that the Frozen Four has been hosted in Tampa, Fla., that the Maroon and Gold have earned a spot following the 2012 event. Competing in their 23rd trip and 40th overall game at the Frozen Four, Minnesota owns an all-time record of 20-19, including a 12-10 in the national semifinals. STUNNING IN THE NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT

The five-time National Champion Gophers are back in the 16-team NCAA Tournament for a third straight season and hold a record 40th time in the program’s history. They have an all-time 60-40 record and the 60 wins are the most of any college hockey team in tournament history. Under head coach Bob Motzko, Minnesota has a 5-2 record on the national stage and has won at least one game in all three trips to the event, including a spot in the NCAA Frozen Four in consecutive seasons. PAIR OF HOBEY BAKER HAT TRICK FINALISTS

Minnesota’s Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies have both been named 2023 Hattrick Finalists of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award. The Gophers are one of only three NCAA teams with at least four Hobey Baker Memorial Award winners in program history, as Jordan Leopold (2002), Brian Bonin (1996), Robb Stauber (1988), and Neal Broten (1981) all the prestigious honor. A 30-member selection committee and another round of fan balloting determined this year’s Hobey Baker winner, who will be announced in a public ceremony at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa, Fla., April 7 and live on NHL Network at 5 p.m. (CT). HISTORY WITH THE TERRIERS

Minnesota has an even 12-12-2 all-time series record with BU since its inception in 1963, including a 5-3 score in games played at the NCAA Tournament. The teams last met on the ice in 2012 in the first game of the NCAA West Regional at the Xcel Energy Center, where the Gophers pulled off a 7-3 victory with a pair of empty net goals. Kyle Rau had a goal and three assists that night in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Jake Hansen scored twice for Minnesota. The Terriers have won the last two matchups at the National Semifinals (1994, 1995) after the Maroon and Gold won the first two (1974, 1976). KNOWING THE UNIVERSITY OF BOSTON

Like the Gophers, the Terriers will play in their 23rd NCAA Frozen Four in 2023 after defeating Western Michigan (5-1) and Cornell (2-1) in the NCAA Manchester Regional to extend a nine-game winning streak that goes back to February 24. BU goes into the last week of the season undefeated 21-0-0 in scoring the first goal of the game, losing only once with a lead after the first period (17-1-0) and once with a second-period lead (22-1-0). The dynamic Hutson brothers accelerate the NCAA’s fourth-highest-scoring offense (3.9 goals per game). Quinn is tied for the nation’s lead with seven game-winning goals, while Lane is seventh in the nation with 48 total points, the most of any freshman blueliner this season. JOHNSON JAM

Gopher senior defenseman Ryan Johnson spoke ahead with MNN sports director Mike Grimm in Tampa:

http://minnesotanewsnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/rj-tampa23.mp3 (info courtesy of Gopher Sports) (photo credit: Brad Rempel, Gopher Sports)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://minnesotanewsnetwork.com/1-gopher-hockey-ready-for-frozen-four-audio/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related