“I take losses hard. Competition is a matter of life and death for me”

Yevgeny Dibrov (35) co-founder & CEO of the cyber company Armis Security, which was sold for $1.1 billion

“We emigrated from Ukraine to the Shaarayim neighborhood of Rehovot when I was 4 years old. My parents divorced when I was one year old, and since then my father has tried to contact me several times, but my mother thought there was no way at all was no father was better than having a little bit of a father to me, and in hindsight maybe she was right So my parental unit was mother-grandmother-grandmother… I don’t regret growing up without a father because I didn’t know anything else, and as a child I lacked nothing. When I saw other children had a father, I felt a little uncomfortable, but generally people accepted it.”

Was your grandfather a father figure?

“He spent a lot of time with me and didn’t agree with my friends calling him ‘Yevgeny’s grandfather’. He always corrected them: ‘Not grandfather, but friend.’ They liked it and laughed about it.

“When I was playing table tennis with Maccabi Rehovot, he became a table tennis referee. And when I was playing chess, he was a chess referee. Later, when I played basketball, he would stress me out when he came to watch games, so he would come and hide. He also taught me football. My connection to any kind of sport was all because of him. I was my grandfather’s ultimate victory, in the sense of, ‘Look what we were able to do.'”

1 View gallery Yevgeny Dibrov (The photo was created using the wet plate collodion technique, an early photographic process invented in the 19th century.) (Photo: Edward Kaprov)

You have been involved in many types of sports. What did you ultimately choose?

“What motivated me was where I could be the best. I played basketball until I was 13, and when I saw that I stopped growing a bit after reaching a height of 1.80 m (59 ft), I said to myself that if I didn’t “I didn’t have the potential to be an NBA player, I didn’t want to continue. So I focused on athletics and I was good at running 100 meters. I was second in the country in the shot put. I always felt that if I couldn’t be in the top 10, there was no point. This is the result of home education. For my mother, a gold medal was important, because in Ukraine, to be accepted somewhere as a Jew, it was not enough to be 10% better than the Ukrainian, you had to be twice as good as them.

“Even in science, I always felt that I could be number one. When I was not at a sports camp during the holidays, I could sit in the library all day: I read history, the history of the Land of Israel , I read the Bible over and over and I reached the district finals in the global Bible quiz competition. When I started playing chess, I read about opening types day and night. I was completely absorbed. This was also because of my mother. What our financial Whatever the situation, it was important to her that my textbooks were always new. The gifts I received over the years were always books, even when I wanted a Pog’s tote bag.”

What’s the downside of wanting to be the best?

“That I took every loss hard, whether it was on the basketball team, in an individual track and field game, or taking a school test. Even today when there is a game, I see it as a matter of life and death. the great thing is that i always do what it takes to succeed in 2019 alone i flew half a million miles on United because i said to myself if a product needs to be promoted in a new area then as a CEO i am ready to flying anywhere at any time, and since other CEOs aren’t ready for that, it gives me a competitive edge over them.

“Sales fills me with energy and adrenaline. I get a lot of Zoom calls with customers, even when I don’t have to. The relationship with a customer can make all the difference, and in my view the CEO should be the best salesperson in the business. company. In terms of work and dedication, you can’t rest. My feeling is that no matter how hard I work, if I rest for a while, someone will catch up with me. That’s competitiveness.”

Does this also have to do with your experience as an immigrant from the Soviet Union who was absorbed in a Yemeni neighborhood?

“Sharayim is actually where I learned how to integrate into society, and that you can always find things that unite different people. Most of the time I didn’t feel any different. I even had my bar mitzvah in a Yemeni synagogue. I have no singing skills, but still no one laughed at me. This is an excellent example of a melting pot as far as I’m concerned.

“To this day, I still think that the best entrepreneur is not the best technologist, but the one who has the ability to be pragmatic and adapt to the environment. This makes you know how to sell in Japan, Germany, Israel or Texas.”

Is there a difference between your business relationship with Nadir Izrael in Aramis and a normal relationship?

“There are more similarities than differences. Nadir and I are like a married couple. As in any relationship, the most important thing is that we can trust each other very much, and for that we must be honest, do not hide things, and above all come to the partnership without ego. The key between us has always been to act quickly, even with critical things, no more than ten minutes will pass before a decision is made, to act quickly. If we argue, if there is one of our heart believes in his position – we go along with that, and the other will give in. The price of one of us feeling very bad is too high for us.

Politically you identify with the right. What do you think of the protests against legal reform, especially those from the high-tech community?

“I am a right-wing person, but I see both sides, and the polarization that has arisen in Israeli society hurts me. I see how much this issue hurts people. I believe in dialogue before taking extreme steps. There must be a being a dialogue based on the president’s outline, to stop for a second and sit down and talk nothing will happen if the legislation is delayed a week or two eventually both sides will have to give in and that’s worth putting the to unite people, which is what the majority of the people want. In such dramatic revolutions, marching fast forward is a problem.”

Assaf Rapaport, who was your boss in Adallom, took Wiz’s money back from Israel in protest of the reform. The right attacked him for being unpatriotic. What do you think?

“I don’t think he’s doing it out of unpatriotic reasons, but rather out of pain. He feels that only through such moves will he change something. Because I know Assaf so well and all the high-tech people who are protesting the reforms, and know that they have so much contributed to the country I don’t think you can call any of them unpatriotic I hope the politicians on both sides know how to sit around the table and talk to each other so that there are no extreme acts Implementing the reform in its current form will only lead to division among the people, and I don’t think it is a major issue in the country’s priorities, there are more strategic challenges.”

Do you have political aspirations?