Erika Lambert hired by North Florida as next women’s basketball coach





Erika Lambert, an assistant women’s basketball coach at Abilene Christian University, has been hired as the third women’s coach at the University of North Florida. UNF announced its hiring on Thursday. Darrick Gibbs was fired on March 3 after going 7-20 this season and 95-138 in eight years. Lambert has been the assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator at Abilene Christian for seven years under coach Julie Goodenough. During that time, the Wildcats were 184-83 overall and 122-46 in the Western Athletic Conference and the Southland Conference, with one Southland regular season and one tournament championship. More UNF coverage A $2 million nest egg:What the partnership between UNF and CSI Companies means for the Ospreys Floating to the end:UNF’s Carter Hendricksen remained loyal to the school that gave him a chance ‘Magic in the air:’UNF’s Lyric Swann hits back-to-back 3-pointers to lift Ospreys past JU Lambert helped recruit and coach 16 All-Southland Conference picks and two players of the year. The team was 10th in the nation in scoring in 2019-20 and 25th in three-pointers made per game last season. The Wildcats were 15-15 this season. Prior to attending ACU, Lambert coached Wesleyan and the College of Charleston at Bethel University in Minnesota, Ohio, and also served as director of basketball operations at Charleston. She played with Charleston from 2006-2008 and was the team captain. She finished second in career blocked shots and was a three-time Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll. “My family and I can’t wait to be a part of Osprey Nation and the Jacksonville community,” Lambert said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time to join the UNF team. Throughout the interview process and after many conversations on campus, the common thread was the genuine love for our student-athletes. I want our players at UNF to have a positive and transformative experience while competing to be at the top of the ASUN and developing champion habits for life.” Lambert has actively participated in ACU’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship Program, ACU Apprentice Program, African American Women’s Initiative, Student-Athlete Diversity Council, ACU Staff Senate, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. A member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and Women Leaders in College Sports, Lambert also co-founded “Moms in Coaching,” which the group developed with Florida State Women’s Basketball Coach Brooke Wyckoff. Lambert earned two bachelor’s degrees from Charleston as well as her Masters of Public Administration and a certificate in Urbanism from CofC. Lambert and her husband, Paul, have two daughters, Ava and Mya. UNF athletic director Nick Morrow said Lambert was “a rising star” in the women’s basketball coaching industry. “Erika has a proven track record [and a] reputation for being a tireless recruiter,” he said in a statement. “During the process, it became very clear that Erika takes a holistic approach to student-athlete development and will lead a program of integrity while also demanding excellence.” Goodenough said her loss is UNF’s gain. “She is a fierce competitor, relational recruiter and an excellent role model for her players,” Goodenough said in a statement. “She is a true professional and possesses great work ethic and coaching skills.” Lambert will be formally introduced in the Bank of England Suite at the UNF Arena on April 19.

