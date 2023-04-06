Thoughts on the visit of five star DB KJ Bolden





FSU football is in the mix for a much higher quality high school player in the 2024 recruiting cycle compared to years past. It is the pinnacle of success on the field, identifying players early and the staff’s ability to remain consistent in coverage. I pointed out last year that staff used the pandemic as the time to lay the groundwork for many players in the 2023 recruiting cycle and beyond. The vision then came to fruition, leading many top players to visit Tallahassee over the past year. A good example is one of FSU’s biggest goals, the five-star defensive back K. J. Boldenwhich FSU offered in July 2020. Guys, he’s in the recruiting class of 2024, so that’s how long they’ve been laying this foundation. Bolden was on campus this week for a two-day visit, his first visit to FSU since their spring competition in April 2021. Bolden spoke about the visit below: Thoughts I think it’s a big deal that Bolden decides to visit for two days. It was not just a visit of a few hours, so there is a legitimate interest. As he mentioned, he will be visiting other places like Alabama and has already scheduled an official visit to the state of Ohio in June. When asked when he plans to visit again, he mentioned the game in Miami, but that seemed more out of hand than an actual plan. FSU needs to get him back on campus for an official visit, but I’d argue they need to get him back on campus before then, too. Bolden admits he grew up an FSU fan and likes how the coaches do things. He said his mother was also impressed with the coaches. Will this be one of the first of many great defensive backs to bring in new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain? However, the visits will teach us how much he loves the Noles. Obviously, the success of the season will play a part in this process, and an opening season win over LSU would be huge for gaining momentum and signing top players like Bolden. He is the No. 4 player nationally and FSU has not signed a player of that caliber since the 2017 recruiting class when Jimbo Fisher signed three players in the top 10 overall.

