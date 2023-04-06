ITF resumes tennis in China without notice about Peng Shuai





TOKYO (AP) The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments in China this year without a word on a resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai. Peng disappeared from public view shortly after he accused a former senior Communist Party official of sexual assault in a November 2021 web posting. The ITF, which hosts below-elite tournaments in its World Tennis Tour, lists its first tournament in China as June 5-11 in Luzhou. The last full season of the ITFs in China was 2019, prior to COVID-19. The ITF expects a resumption of tournament activity in China for each of the ITF Tours later this year, the ITF said in a statement. The WTA, which organizes top women’s sporting events, has not announced whether it will resume hosting tournaments in China. In late 2021, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon announced that the WTA would suspend all of its tournaments, including the season-ending WTA Finals held in China over concerns about Peng costing the tour millions. The men’s ATP has several events planned in China for later this year. It canceled the 2022 events due to COVID-19 restrictions in China. Peng gave a controlled interview during the Winter Olympics a year ago in Beijing and dined at the event with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. She left many questions unanswered and has since largely disappeared from public view. Simon has repeatedly called for a formal inquiry into Peng’s allegations and has asked for a private meeting with Peng. It is not clear that those conditions have been met. In a statement announcing that the ITF men’s and women’s tournaments will return to China, ITF president David Haggerty said the sport’s governing body needed to invest in the professional events that acted as the main artery for the top tier of the game. As the global guardians of the game, we are passionate about providing a pathway for emerging talent in all countries, and providing more opportunities for players to play closer to home, said Haggerty, adding that the ITF was delighted to returning to countries such as China, Burundi, Cyprus, Trinidad & Tobago and Taiwan. ___ AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

