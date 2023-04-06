Hockey legend Chris Chelios will list Malibu Beach Home for $75 million





Retired NHL star Chris Chelios’ Malibu beach house will hit the market for $75 million. The three-time Stanley Cup champion bought the house in 2003 with his wife, Tracee Chelios, for $6 million. Although the couple lived mostly in his native Chicago, they often fled to the Paradise Cove abode for getaways and summers with their family. the years. With their children all grown and now parents of their own, the hockey star and his wife want to sell the property and buy a vacation spot closer to their family, Chelios said.Mansion worldwide. Nestled among some of the most luxurious homes in Malibu, the property contains four bedrooms in the main house and a one-bedroom guest bungalow. The main house offers scenic unobstructed ocean views, while the guest house features three large decks, one with a hot tub and barrel sauna. JOIN NOW Only members get access to our Outdoor Design Forecast Arrow The main house has three levels and covers approximately 3,795 square feet. On the top floor is a loft-style bedroom with ocean views. High ceilings create an open and airy space, while skylights and walls of windows flood the home with natural light. Chelios told Mansion Global that he first fell in love with Malibu while playing for the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1990s. He started renting and went on to own two houses in the area. The hockey great and his wife added a number of modern touches to their beachfront property over time, including renovations to the windows and bedrooms. Chelios retired from the NHL in 2010 as one of the longest-running players in NHL history. He was a defenseman for the Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings and Atlanta Thrashers. The listing is held with Chris Cortazzo at Compass.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/hockey-legend-chris-chelios-will-list-malibu-beach-home The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related