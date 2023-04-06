Sports
Amateur cricket shows game can force for good
This week I’m in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, which last week received the unwanted title of the world’s most polluted city. It is an unlikely setting for an international six-a-side cricket tournament.
Still, the league is in its 33rd year. The past three years have been lost to the coronavirus pandemic, so it was with some relief that many of the participants, who only meet at the event, have come together.
This is an amateur tournament, teams pay for the opportunity to participate. Retired former internationals have played in previous years. They came mainly from Australia, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, adding quality to the play side and anecdotes to the eternal conversations.
The team I’ve played with for almost 20 years only meets during this competition. The average age of players in most teams has increased, so it’s always encouraging to welcome new teams.
A handful of Pakistanis live and work in Chiang Mai. The pandemic years have been tough for their businesses. This year their number has been supplemented by a team that has come over from Pakistan. The members are mainly from Islamabad.
As far as I recall, there has only been one other team from Pakistan that has competed in the sixes before. They told me about the difficulty of raising money, obtaining visas and the challenges of coordinating the process with flight bookings.
So it was with heightened interest that I approached the members of this new team to find out what had motivated them to take part in the event, their cricketing background and how the team had been formed. An exciting story unfolded.
First, they are guided by the principles of having fun, respecting the game and making maximum effort. These are reflected in what they say is Pakistan’s only mixed-gender team, certainly at the amateur level. In addition, they seek members regardless of socio-economic and religious background.
Second, membership is largely by recommendation. Potential members are given guest status from which they can progress to full member status once their alignment with the team principles has been established.
Over the past three years, the team known as the Islamabad Doosras has grown in Pakistan. Matches have been played outside the capital, in Peshawar and Lahore.
The trip to Thailand is the first international venture, shortening the team’s name to the Doosras, the description given to a particular type of spin delivery in cricket.
It is generally accepted that thedoosra originated in Pakistan relatively recently. An off-spin bowler attempts to deliver a ball that spins from the offside side to the leg side of a right-handed batter. When bowling adoosra, the bowler attempts to spin the ball offside to the striker’s surprise. In Hindi/Urdudoosra means the second or the other.
The name was chosen to reflect a different, not entirely conventional, approach. The Doosras were proud to tell me about the moment when a female player, Huda Rizwan, claimed the team’s first-ever wicket by a woman.
Another unconventional approach has been taken to financing the tour.
Believing that those who make up the tour group should be selected regardless of ability to pay, there has been an element of cross-subsidization. Players who can better afford the journey support those who could not make the journey alone. Sponsorship was obtained from a company, Shaping the Future, which is aligned with the principles of the club and focused on human development.
Currently, the team has a domestic squad of about 20 players, 15 of whom are active players. The ambition is to give women more opportunities to play and a goal was stated to send a women’s team to the Chiang Mai Sixes in the future. In this year’s sixes, four of the 28 teams are women.
Doosra’s development goal is influenced by the number of matches the team can play per year. Depending on how often it rains, the aim is to play three or four games a month between November and March, if suitable venues can be booked.
The opening matches showed that the Doosras team composed for this tournament consists of talented players, who secured qualification for the cup section, the highest level.
The players come from different cricket backgrounds. One of them, Umer Javaid, has played first-class cricket in Pakistan and holds a level two coaching badge. Muhammad Fayyaz is the oldest member of the club and apparently the strongest member of the squad. Hisham Azhar has been a long time guest member but has recently become a full member after playing against the Doosras for several years.
Zubair Ahmed is originally from Karachi and has worked covering stories about the game, while for Rafi Romi, who has played competitive cricket in Pakistan, the trip marks the first time he has ever traveled in an airplane. Usman Javaid, who works as a gender specialist for the World Bank, swam competitively for 17 years and represented Pakistan. He is the founder of the team and a key architect of its principles, philosophies and structure.
In the tent next to the Doosras was a team from Kolkata, India. Bonds between the two squads have quickly been forged, making a mockery of the tensions that exist between their respective cricket boards.
At a time when the image of crickets, at least in the UK, is suffering as a result of the Azeem Rafiq racism case, the Chiang Mai Sixes provides an example of how the game can bring together people of different abilities, genders, races and social backgrounds. economic backgrounds in harmony.
This is all the more relevant when the focus is on having fun, respecting the game and putting in maximum effort.
