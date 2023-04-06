Sports
Women’s tennis closes route schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas Ole Miss women’s tennis ends their regular road season schedule on Friday, April 7 at Texas A&M and Sunday, April 9 at LSU.
Live scoring and live video for both matches are available to the public. Links to both can be found above, as well as on the Ole Miss women’s tennis schedule page.
SERVICE LINE
- On Friday, the Rebels won state rival Mississippi State 4-0. It extended their win streak against the Bulldogs to five.
- Ole Miss last beat Texas A&M in 2019 by a score of 4-2 as the Aggies were ranked No. 16. The Rebels’ last victory on the road was the year before, also a 4–2 victory.
- Ole Miss has won four of the last five games against LSU, including two road wins. Last time in Baton Rouge, the Rebels swept the No. 19 Tigers.
- The Rebels are 30-35 in conference games for the past five seasons.
- The program has compiled a record of 66-52 on Friday games and 52-51 on Sundays over the past 15 seasons. The Rebels are 1-4 on Friday and 4-2 on Sunday this season.
- Ole Miss has three players with 15 or more singles wins, including three with more than 10 double singles wins. Two others have won more than 10 singles.
- The team also has three players with double-digit wins.
- Ludmila Kareisova is the first Rebels with more than 10 wins in doubles.
- Overall, the bottom of the singles lineup was great, with a 21-8 record in the No. 5 and No. 6 positions.
- After rising 31 places to No. 62, Kareisova dropped seven places to No. 69 in the ITA Singles Rankings announced on April 4.
- Ole Miss is currently ranked number 74 in the latest ITA Team Rankings.
- In nine conference matches, Kareisova has knocked out three ranked opponents and is 6-1 in singles matches.
OLE MISS REBELS
Lillian Gabrielsen (Sr.) Oslo, Norway
– Compiled a 16-11 overall singles record and a 12-9 overall doubles record
– Moved into the top-25 doubles victories of the Rebels
– Finished the ITA Fall National Championships in singles as runner-up to the South Region
– Reached the doubles round of 16 at the ITA South Region Championships in 2021
Ludmila Kareisova (So.) Liberec, Czech Republic
– Has a 15-8 singles record and 10-11 doubles record
– She is also 6-3 against ranked opponents in singles
– She is 6-1 in SEC singles
– ITA South Region Championships doubles second place, earning a spot in the ITA National in 2021
Emma necklace (Fr.) Rammelsbach, Germany
– Has a 10-8 singles record and a 7-7 doubles record (9-3 in doubles singles)
– First Rebel freshman since Alexa Bortles in 2016-17 to start her double career 6-0
– Joined the team in January
– Comes in with an overall singles record of 12-9
Rachel Krzyzak (So.) Milton, Ontario, Canada
– She’s 4-2 in dual singles since her return
– Scored her first doubles win against Auburn with Emma necklace
– An 18-11 record in singles and a 15-15 record in doubles compiled during the 2021-22 season
Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher (So.) La Perche, France
– Has a record of 8-10 doubles
– Reached quarterfinals in doubles of ITA South Region Championships in 2021
– Voted SEC Freshman of the Week on March 2, 2021
Kelsey Mize (Sr.*) Tulsa, Oklahoma.
– Has an 11-9 singles record and a 12-9 doubles record
– She and Lillian Gabrielsen is 10-6 overall and 8-3 in doubles combined
– ITA South Region Championships doubles 2nd place in 2021, advanced to ITA Fall Nationals
Reka Zadori (Jr.) Szeged, Hungary
– Has an 18-12 record in singles and a 9-10 record in doubles. Leads team in singles wins
– Reached the singles quarterfinals of the ITA South Region Championships in 2021
– Also reached the quarterfinals of the ITA South Region Championships in doubles in 2021
LAST TIME ON THE COURT
– Ole Miss women’s tennis won 4-0 in Mississippi State on Friday, March 31.
– The Rebels started strong by winning the double 4-0 for the first time since Kentucky.
– Gabrielsen and Mize finished first to win their 10th doubles match as a team 7-5 at No. 2 in doubles.
– The No. 1 doubles dropped their game; However, Kette and Zadori secured the advantage with a 7-6 (6) win over No. 3 doubles.
– Kette and Zadori held on in the singles with victories in fifth and sixth place.
– The freshmen won the first singles game decisively 6-2, 6-1.
– Zadori followed closely with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 6 singles.
– Gabrielsen secured the Rebel sweep by winning 7-6 (2), 6-4 in third place.
– The rest of the singles matches were in the third set after recovering from a loss in the first set.
– Those three Rebels led in the last set before the matches went unfinished.
MILESTONES MARKERS
– Gabrielsen is four double wins away from 50 in her career, and one double win from 30.
– Gabrielsen needs two singles wins for 40 in her career.
– Kareisova still needs three singles and four doubles to reach 30 in her young career.
– Kette earned her 10th career overall, winning two singles by defeating No. 117 Maria Rizzolo.
– Kette also needs three double wins for 10.
– Krzyzak is three doubles singles wins and two overall doubles wins away from 20.
– Leclercq-Ficher has two overall singles and four dual doubles wins out of 20 in her career.
– Mize broke a career season high in doubles wins with her 12th in a Friday win against Mississippi State.
– Mize is also three overall doubles away from 40 in her career.
– Zadori is six overall singles wins away from 50, and three double singles wins for 30 in her career.
– Zadori is a career 10 doubles doubles win.
HEAD COACH MARK BEYERS
– Beyers is in his 22nd year coaching the Ole Miss women’s tennis team.
– He has compiled a 279-238 record with Ole Miss and a career high 329-246 record.
– Beyers became ITA regional coach of the year South in 2010, 2012 and 2018.
– He has led the team to seven NCAA Second Round appearances and one Sweet 16 appearance.
– He coached the only Ole Miss NCAA Singles Champion, Arianne Hartono, in 2018, as well as four CoSIDA Academic All-Americans and 35 All-SEC honorees.
– Prior to Ole Miss, Beyers was head coach of the women’s tennis team at his alma mater Armstrong Atlantic State for three seasons. The team captured the NCAA DII National Championship, posting a 50-8 record and winning the Peach Belt Conference every year.
OPPOSITE SIDE OF THE NET
Texas A&M
The Aggies are 21-1 overall and 13-1 against ranked opponents, with a lone loss against No. 1 North Carolina, which is why they are ranked as the second best team in the country. The Texas A&M roster consists of seven ranked singles and four ranked doubles pairs. However, the team is led by two underclassmen, Mary Stoiana and Mia Kupres. Stoiana hasn’t lost a step since her stellar freshman campaign. The sophomore ranks second in singles for her 29-4 record and three times in doubles with a 19-2 record. Carson Branstine joins Stoiana as the nation’s third doubles lead, 9-0. Branstine also ranks No. 55 in singles. In her first season, Kupres has amassed a 16-1 record in singles, placing her at No. 50, and a 10-3 record in doubles. The team looks set to continue its 13-game win streak as the regular season comes to an end.
LSU
The Tigers passed the SEC’s gauntlet with a 2-7 record in evidence and an overall record of 9-8, currently on a four-game losing streak, primarily due to playing three top-15 teams in the No. Auburn, No. 5 Georgia and No. 15 Tennessee. The record does not show how competitive LSU has been in every game.
A young freshman and key handover are key reasons for the Tigers’ success and thrilling games against some of the best teams in the country. 22nd ranked Anastasiya Komar has emerged on the scene with a 19-4 record in singles, including a 12-2 record at No. 1 in singles. Komar has also been ranked twice in doubles. She is part of the seventh-best doubles with Kylie Collins, a transfer from Texas. As a doubles team, Komar and Collins are 6-0. Collins in singles is 10-11, ranking her No. 31 in the country. LSU also has the 43rd best doubles team with Komar and Nikita Vishwase, who are 19-4 this season, and the 72nd best doubles team with Safiya and Noor Carrington. After going through the most challenging part of their schedule, the Tigers look set to finish strong, with three teams in the bottom half of the SEC standings.
REBS IN THE RANKING
After rising 31 places to No. 62, Kareisova dropped seven places to No. 69 in the ITA Singles Rankings, announced on April 4. The Czech lost her first SEC singles game, but is still 6-1 in conference action. Kareisova is 15-8 overall in singles and has a 6-3 record against ranked opponents. Ole Miss also remains in the rankings as a team at number 74.
END OF THE ROAD
The Rebels take two wins in a row after a shaky start. Ole Miss got the monkey off their backs and beat Missouri 5-2 for its first away win. The team backed it up with another win away from home two weeks later, winning Mississippi State 4–0. The Rebels tried to maintain momentum as they completed their regular road season schedule with games at Texas A&M and LSU on Friday and Sunday.
LIL AND KELS
The senior duo of Lillian Gabrielsen And Kelsey Mize is a strong No. 2 doubles. Together they are 10-6 overall, 8-3 in doubles doubles and 4-3 in conference. On March 26 against Florida, the combination defeated the nation’s 60th ranked doubles team, Carly Briggs and Rachel Gailis, by a score of 6-4. It was the Rebels’ first doubles win of the season. The doubles team also has a three-game win streak, playing No. 1 in singles against Texas A&M and LSU.
CHAIN MAKES RANK
Kette picked up her first career singles win in the sweep over Mississippi State on March 31. The freshman defeated No. 117 Maria Rizzolo 6–2, 6–1, ranked No. 5 in singles. The win also marked the freshman player’s 10th singles win as a Rebel. She also started Ole Miss strong with a 7-6 (6) double win to take her 7-7 on the year.
FIRST YEAR SINGLES SUCCESS
The Rebels have seen double success from their freshman players over the past three seasons. Two years ago, Reka Zadori came on the scene, with the now junior going 9-4 from the No. 5 or No. 6 position.
Last season was the same with three freshmen in Ludmila Kareisova, Rachel Krzyzak and Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher. Kareisova started 0-2 and then went 10-8. Krzyzak and Leclercq-Ficher started 3-1 in their first four games. Leclercq-Ficher was 6-2 at one point and then finished 8-5. Krzyzak finished the year with a team-leading record of 13-6 in doubles singles.
2023, Emma necklace starts with 10-5 and seems to continue the trend.
WEEKLY HONOR
Player of the week:
Mary Stoiana-Texas A&M
Freshmen of the week:
Mia Kupres – Texas A&M
FOLLOW ON SOCIAL
For more information on Ole Miss Women’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWTennis, on Facebook at OleMissWTennis and on Instagram at OleMissWTennis. Also follow Coach Beyers on Twitter, @MarkBeyers.
