Centralized league is a solution to close the women’s hockey gap of 102.3 KRMG

Eager as coach Carla MacLeod is to see her Czech team handle the challenge of making its Group A debut at the Women’s Hockey World Cup. .

The chances of the Czechs or anyone other than America and Canada competing in the gold medal final on April 16 are very slim.

And the ideal way for other countries to catch up, the 40-year-old MacLeod told The Associated Press last week, is to create a centralized women’s professional league where the world’s best players can call home.

If you look back at the men’s game, that’s when the gap narrowed, MacLeod said, referring to the NHL welcoming European players in the 1970s and finally Russians in the late 1980s.

At the moment there is too great a shortage of resources. It’s not a knock on a federation. It’s just the reality of the situation, added MacLeod, a defender of Canada’s Olympic gold medal winning teams in 2006 and 2010. So for me, this pro league has so much more impact than just paying our players. It’s going to make the game grow exponentially internationally.

Canada, with 12 gold medals, and the US (nine) have met in the finals of 20 of the 21 world tournaments, the only exception being 2019, when Finland upset Canada in the semifinals before losing to the Americans in a shootout . It is no different in the Olympic game, where Canada (with five goalscoring medals) and the US (two) have met in six of the seven finals, with the exception of 2006, when Sweden defeated the Americans in the semifinals, before losing from Canada.

MacLeod’s comments come as the status of the women’s professional game remains unsettled.

In Europe, women are left to play in the Swedish professional league now that the Russia-based Women’s Hockey League is essentially off limits to outsiders due to the war in Ukraine.

In North America, the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation has made significant progress since its inception as a four-team league in 2015 by expanding into Canada and raising the salary cap to $1.5 million per franchise starting next season.

And yet, the PHF’s ability to promote itself as North America’s top women’s league is undermined due to a persistent fracture with the Association of Professional Women’s Hockey Players.

Founded in 2019, the PWHPA is made up of a majority of U.S. and Canadian national team players, who are in the final preparations for launching their own professional league at the end of this year.

The differences hinge on the PWHPA’s desire to sit at the table in forming its own league, rather than relying on private ownership groups.

I think the PHF has had a good year, and the PWHPA is on its mission and doing a really great job. So it’s not that people aren’t trying, MacLeod said, before referring to men’s play. But it’s not rocket science. Look back at who dominated international hockey and for how long, and when did it change?

PWHPA Director Jayna Hefford agreed with her former Canadian teammate’s premise, while outlining her differences with the PHF.

Our vision for our league is so much more than just salaries. The infrastructure, the right resources, professional facilities, great leadership and committed partners, Hefford wrote in a text.

It must be a sustainable company. This is the only way to close the gap, she added. In the end, people don’t invest in the hope that something will work. There needs to be a viable model that shows how growth will happen and attracts the best talent.

The PHF has revamped its business model, moving from a start-up that relies on outside investors to franchises that are independently owned and run by a board of directors.

PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said the competitive gap is narrowing thanks to support from the International Ice Hockey Federation and former Team Canada GM Mel Davidson using her connections to attract international talent to PHF teams.

The PHF allows many of the best players in the world, including a growing number of international players, to compete and enjoy the highest salaries and top benefits available in our sport, Carey said. Our goal has always been to work together, and our door remains open to those who love our game and want to grow it.

There are 10 PHF players competing in the World Cup, up from seven last year, including Becca Gilmore, who is making her debut on the US national team.

Star American striker Hilary Knight has seen the benefits of playing alongside Canadians on PWHPA teams, noting that it has exposed her to new styles of play.

It was really cool and collaborative to learn different schedules and learn from different coaches, Knight said. It’s just really exciting, the future of women’s hockey, because I feel like it’s really untapped, and we were in this place where it’s going to swing forward.

