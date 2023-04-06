Sports
Centralized league is a solution to close the women’s hockey gap of 102.3 KRMG
Eager as coach Carla MacLeod is to see her Czech team handle the challenge of making its Group A debut at the Women’s Hockey World Cup. .
The chances of the Czechs or anyone other than America and Canada competing in the gold medal final on April 16 are very slim.
And the ideal way for other countries to catch up, the 40-year-old MacLeod told The Associated Press last week, is to create a centralized women’s professional league where the world’s best players can call home.
If you look back at the men’s game, that’s when the gap narrowed, MacLeod said, referring to the NHL welcoming European players in the 1970s and finally Russians in the late 1980s.
At the moment there is too great a shortage of resources. It’s not a knock on a federation. It’s just the reality of the situation, added MacLeod, a defender of Canada’s Olympic gold medal winning teams in 2006 and 2010. So for me, this pro league has so much more impact than just paying our players. It’s going to make the game grow exponentially internationally.
Canada, with 12 gold medals, and the US (nine) have met in the finals of 20 of the 21 world tournaments, the only exception being 2019, when Finland upset Canada in the semifinals before losing to the Americans in a shootout . It is no different in the Olympic game, where Canada (with five goalscoring medals) and the US (two) have met in six of the seven finals, with the exception of 2006, when Sweden defeated the Americans in the semifinals, before losing from Canada.
MacLeod’s comments come as the status of the women’s professional game remains unsettled.
In Europe, women are left to play in the Swedish professional league now that the Russia-based Women’s Hockey League is essentially off limits to outsiders due to the war in Ukraine.
In North America, the seven-team Premier Hockey Federation has made significant progress since its inception as a four-team league in 2015 by expanding into Canada and raising the salary cap to $1.5 million per franchise starting next season.
And yet, the PHF’s ability to promote itself as North America’s top women’s league is undermined due to a persistent fracture with the Association of Professional Women’s Hockey Players.
Founded in 2019, the PWHPA is made up of a majority of U.S. and Canadian national team players, who are in the final preparations for launching their own professional league at the end of this year.
The differences hinge on the PWHPA’s desire to sit at the table in forming its own league, rather than relying on private ownership groups.
I think the PHF has had a good year, and the PWHPA is on its mission and doing a really great job. So it’s not that people aren’t trying, MacLeod said, before referring to men’s play. But it’s not rocket science. Look back at who dominated international hockey and for how long, and when did it change?
PWHPA Director Jayna Hefford agreed with her former Canadian teammate’s premise, while outlining her differences with the PHF.
Our vision for our league is so much more than just salaries. The infrastructure, the right resources, professional facilities, great leadership and committed partners, Hefford wrote in a text.
It must be a sustainable company. This is the only way to close the gap, she added. In the end, people don’t invest in the hope that something will work. There needs to be a viable model that shows how growth will happen and attracts the best talent.
The PHF has revamped its business model, moving from a start-up that relies on outside investors to franchises that are independently owned and run by a board of directors.
PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said the competitive gap is narrowing thanks to support from the International Ice Hockey Federation and former Team Canada GM Mel Davidson using her connections to attract international talent to PHF teams.
The PHF allows many of the best players in the world, including a growing number of international players, to compete and enjoy the highest salaries and top benefits available in our sport, Carey said. Our goal has always been to work together, and our door remains open to those who love our game and want to grow it.
There are 10 PHF players competing in the World Cup, up from seven last year, including Becca Gilmore, who is making her debut on the US national team.
Star American striker Hilary Knight has seen the benefits of playing alongside Canadians on PWHPA teams, noting that it has exposed her to new styles of play.
It was really cool and collaborative to learn different schedules and learn from different coaches, Knight said. It’s just really exciting, the future of women’s hockey, because I feel like it’s really untapped, and we were in this place where it’s going to swing forward.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.krmg.com/sports/centralized-league/4GXV2IQ4GJPIF2ACQ6QHL23ZHY/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- James Webb Space Telescope Takes Stunning Photos of Uranus and Its Rings
- NSC meeting convened to ‘use security as a pretext’ to delay election: Imran Khan
- Northwest community observes Holy Week and Easter on campus Northwest community observes Holy Week and Easter on campus
- Shania Twain says ‘life is too short to wear boring clothes’ as fans slam her latest fashion choices
- Google Camera 8.8 released with faster night view feature on Pixel 6
- Spread of COVID-19 at home associated with virus on hands and surfaces | Imperial News
- Good Friday Agreement 25 years later: what’s there to celebrate?
- State actor most likely guilty of pipeline sabotage
- Men’s Tennis Hosts Final Home Games – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Google Play Store lets you delete account data without reinstalling apps
- Journey to the Bronze Age
- Mosquito-borne diseases surge due to climate change