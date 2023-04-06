Wheeling Football 2023 schedule released with six home games





Wheeling, W. Va. – Spring practices and spring games are in full swing for the Wheeling University Football team, but before you know it, the boys of fall will be back on the field. On Thursday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) announced their 2023 football schedule, and with that release, the Wheeling University Football team has announced their 2023 schedule. The Cardinals will play six games at Bishop Schmitt Field during the 2023 season, with a Thursday night non-conference opener against Seton Hill and the first-ever meeting between Wheeling and West Virginia State in football. The 2022 season was the best season in Wheeling Football program history as the team set the new single-season win record going 7-4 overall and 6-4 in MEC play. The season began with non-conference action against Seton Hill and the Cardinals picked up their first season-opening win since the 2018 exhibition season. After dropping their MEC opener to eventual MEC champion Notre Dame College, the Cardinals would go on to record a winning making a three-game streak against Alderson Broaddus, Glenville State and West Virginia Wesleyan to go 3-1 in conference play. Wheeling would go on to win five of their first eight conference games and set up a big meeting with Concord that impacted the NCAA DII playoff. Unfortunately, the Cardinals would fall to both Concord and Charleston the following week and fell out of playoff contention. They ended the season with a win over Fairmont State on the final day to set the new record for single season wins. The 2023 season kicks off with a Thursday night special for the third straight season as the Cardinals and Griffins renew their rivalry at Bishop Schmitt Field on August 31. The two teams have split the opener each of the past two seasons, and the Cardinals look to clinch two season-opening wins in a row for the year. They then open the MEC portion of their schedule at home on September 9 against Frostburg State, with their only back-to-back home weeks of the season. The following week, they hit the road again for the first time in 2023, as they head to Fairmont, West Virginia on September 16 to take Fairmont State. For the final eight weeks of the 2023 season, the Cardinals alternate home and road games as they chase the first MEC Championship in the program’s history. It begins with a rematch of last season’s battle for the NCAA DII Playoffs when Concord comes to Bishop Schmitt Field on September 23. After an away game against UNC Pembroke, the Cardinals will be home on October 7 for Homecoming & Family Weekend when they host West Virginia Wesleyan. The final two home dates of the season are Saturday, October 21 against Alderson Broaddus and Saturday, November 4 against West Virginia State as the Cardinals honor the senior class of 2024. During those final five weeks, the Cardinals will face a tough road schedule with games against Glenville State (10/14), defending MEC champion Notre Dame College (10/28) and the annual “Battle for Wheeling” against West Liberty at to close. of the season on November 11. The Cardinals and Hilltoppers meet for the first time in the program’s history in the final game of the regular season as the Cardinals look to take over the Hilltop to close out the season. It will be another competitive season in the MEC and Head Coach Zak Bruney and his team are ready to continue their growth and challenge for an MEC championship. Along with Wheeling Football releasing their 2023 schedule, the Mountain East Conference has also released the full lineup of MEC games. All games are subject to change and the conference will release a full list of Thursday night games during the summer. Click to view the full MEC schedule, including week-by-week matchups HERE. The Wheeling University Football team will continue through their spring season, but will return to regular season play in four short months. They kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, August 31, when they take on Seton Hill with a start time to be determined.

