Cleveland State Women’s Tennis hosts Milwaukee and Chicago State Athletics





CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Cleveland State women’s tennis team will continue the Horizon League game at home this weekend, hosting Milwaukee and Chicago State at the Medical Mutual Tennis Pavilion. Contest #17 | Milwaukee | Friday April 7 | 2:00

Contest #18 | Chicago state | Saturday April 8 | 10:00 am Last timeout…

The Vikings opened #HLTennis play on the road, dropping a 5-2 game at Youngstown State. Cleveland State’s two points on the day came from doubles and Oihane Vicario ranked No. 1 in singles. #HLTennis Slate

This weekend’s games are the second and third of a six-game Horizon League game for the Vikings, and the first #HLTennis games in the MMTP this season. So far this year, the Vikings are 4-2 at home. Pastor in #HLTennis Play

After capturing a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 1 singles against Youngstown State last time out, Oihane Vicario improved to 5-1 all-time against Horizon League opponents in the regular season. Last year, Vicario finished her rookie campaign with a 4-1 score in regular season games and is 1-0 after the first week of #HLTennis play this season. Vevere approaches season with 20 wins

After winning four of her last five matches, Tereze Vevere heads into the weekend with 19 singles wins this year, just one win away from her second consecutive 20-win campaign. So far this season, Vevere leads the team with an overall record of 19-10, including a 10-6 this spring as one of only two Vikings with double-digit wins in dual match play. Vikings With The Colon

So far this season, Cleveland State has earned the early double in 13 of 16 games this season, including the early 1-0 advantage against the Penguins last time out. All three doubles teams have double-digit wins this year, with Sima Heren/Bethany Yauch and Ella Franz/Tereze Vevere both taking 11 wins, while Filippa Frogner and Selma Tounsi have 10 wins. So far this spring, Heren and Yauch have a team-best 10-5 record at the top of the lineup.

