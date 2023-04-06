Salukis heads to Evansville for weekend series





Evansville, Ind. – The Southern Illinois Salukis are back on the road for another MVC series this weekend, as Southern takes on the Evansville Purple Aces for a three-game series starting this Friday at 5pm. After going 10-2 in Saint Louis on Wednesday, the Salukis have now won five games in a row dating back to the team’s walk-off victory over SEMO in last week’s midweek matchup at Charlotte West Stadium. Quick Hits The Salukis hit for a .314 batting average with a .397 on-base percentage that both lead the Missouri Valley and rank in the top-30 in the country.

Four of the top five RBI leaders in the MVC are Salukis Jackie Lisa leads at 34. Just behind Lis are his teammates Elizabeth Warwick And Rylie Hamilton with 29 and Anna Carder with 28.

On a week that started with a walk-off double for Anna Carder the freshman catcher totaled three doubles and seven RBIs during SIU’s 4-0 week against SEMO and Indiana State.

Made Eberle threw back-to-back complete games as she picked up her 11th and 12th win of the season against the Sycamores this past weekend. Eberle leads the Valley with a 12-1 record.

Indiana State scored only one run in the three-game series, scoring only seven hits. The Salukis hold their opponents to a Valley-low .191 batting average.

In their most recent appearance, the Dawgs beat Saint Louis 10-2 as Eddie Baker And Elizabeth Warwick each hit a grand slam in the last two innings to break the 2-2 tie and give Southern a comfortable lead.

Warwick’s home run was her second of the season, as she currently leads Southern with 12 doubles, a .396 batting average and .521 on-base percentage while starting in all 33 games.

Baker’s home run was the third of her early career and the first of the season. In 2022, she made 11 starts in the Southern’s first 12 games before suffering a season-ending injury in her freshman season. Series breakdown Southern Illinois leads the all-time series record 73-27 over the Purple Aces, while the Dawgs won the three-game series a season ago.

The Salukis have had a lot of success lately in Evansville with their last road loss to the Purple Aces in 2017.

After a 3-2 loss to Indiana State, Evansville is currently at 17-18 (3-7 MVC). However, the Aces have enjoyed great success at home with a 12-3 record.

Megan Brinton leads the Aces with a 1.20 ERA through 46.2 innings. Evansville has relied on a large number of arms in the circle this year with six pitchers throwing 20 or more innings and four throwing 40 or more innings.

Jenna Nink leads the Aces with a .303 batting average and team-high 18 RBIs. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Softball, on Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiSoftball and on Instagram at @SIU_Softball. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at the App Store or Google Play Store.

