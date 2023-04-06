Sports
Nathan Ellis of Punjab Kings: A construction worker, a door to door salesman, a furniture mover who almost quit cricket
Nathan Ellis’ conscientious approach and unwavering temper on court on a dewy night in Guwahati once again proved why his shares in T20 cricket have skyrocketed around the world. On a surface where the bowlers went for a run and struggled to handle the dew, the 28-year-old was the cream of the crop. Ellis took the wickets from Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, home crowd favorite Riyan Parag and Devdutt Padikkal.
He appears to be a specialized noise canceller. Parag’s fall had stunned the loud Guwahati crowd for a while, and this is not the first time he has done so in India. He made two appearances against India, a T20I match in Mohali last year and an ODI in Vizag a few weeks ago, getting Virat Kohli on both occasions to silence the crowd. Ellis is smaller than most fast bowlers and has a whip-like action, slipping the ball off the stumps at a good pace.
The 28-year-old has played a handful of international cricket (4 ODIs and 5 T20Is) and has only played when the top Australian sailors are rested or injured. On Thursday he played again because Kagiso Rabada was not ready to play.
“I still remember that Mohali T20I game. There was so much dew and the icing on the cake was Virat Kohli’s wicket. My career has never been straightforward. It’s always been very dramatic. I was not chosen in that game. Kane Richardson went down two minutes before the coin toss and I was called up,” Ellis told The Indian Express.
Ellis has endured more than his fair share of slings and arrows on his way to becoming one of Australia’s top white-ball bowlers and now in franchise cricket.
After a series of rejections in New South Wales, Nathan Ellis moved to Tasmania at the age of 22 to make a living from cricket. He had no contract, no job, but the only thing that kept him going was the hunger to prove his naysayers wrong. To pay his bills he has done not one but five to six odd jobs. He has been a landscape architect, worked on a construction site, was a furniture mover (moving heavy goods from one place to another), was a high school teacher’s assistant, but the most irritating job, in his own words, was being a salesman.
“There were many tedious and boring jobs I did. Plus there was a job, knocking on people’s doors in the morning, which I did. I was a door-to-door salesman. That was terrible, because you knock on strangers’ doors in the morning. I was hit in the face with the door. The only people you knock on are those who are home sick from work or have young children or babies. So you wake up young children or you wake up people who are sick, so the door was slammed in my face eight hours a day.
“The other was probably a construction worker’s job. When you try to play cricket at a high level and work in construction, the body just can’t handle it. I found it quite tricky and I couldn’t build for a long time because it ran me to the ground.
“The working hours were very difficult. When I trained with Cricket Tasmania, I trained very early in the morning or in the evening. The reason I did the manual work is because it started very early and ended early and I was able to train with the squad. It was hard on the body. They wanted me to work on Saturdays too. I had to stop because I wanted to play cricket on Saturdays’, he recalls.
These jobs made him mentally strong. The sailor was unearthed as one of the breakout stars in league cricket, with his slower back-of-hand balls and slipping yorkers that catch the eye.
“Cricket was a challenge. At that point you’re out of luck if you weren’t selected at a younger age, but the bonus is that as you get older in professional cricket the life experience and exposure outside of cricket really helps you,” he said.
“I definitely feel the pressure and the guts, but there’s no harm in trying. It’s worked to my advantage. For example last year’s Vitality Blast final where I had to bowl the last ball twice because I went too far. After all festivities gave the referees a ‘no ball’ signal. It was quite dramatic. I should have won two medals as we won the game twice,” said Ellis, who helped Hampshire beat Lancashire in the final.
Like all his jobs, including in cricket, he plans a lot before each match.
“I’m an overthinker,” he laughs. “I am generally a prepared person. I like to be organized. I think preparation can control the nerves and expectations. Not every game becomes your game, not every night becomes your night. When you prepare, you prepare yourself to do well,” he said.
With small boundaries and with top edges flying for sixes, Ellis felt the death bowlers should be given more time to pitch their field in the slog overs.
“This game is made for sixes and fours. I like to take on the challenge and that’s all you can do and that’s within your capabilities. You have to bowl on time; otherwise you have an extra fielder in the ring. As a death bowler, I don’t like this rule.
“I understand the entertainment value of the rules. Batting makes it an exciting game and draws the crowd and at the end of the day we also try to put on a show and not make the batters feel at home,” he said.
The extraordinary recent emergence of Nathan Ellis has come at a cost. He has always been a family man but cricket and now his contracts with different leagues prevent him from seeing his loved ones regularly which hurts him a lot.
“When I left home, it was a big decision. My parents were on board. They just wanted me to do it right and give it a shot and if it didn’t go according to plan they had my back.
“But I haven’t been home (Sydney) much in the past six years. It’s been the flip side of chasing my passion. My sister had a child, I was not there. I haven’t been there for part of their lives. I try to go there, even if just for a day, but there are pros and cons to being a cricketer,” he said.
In 2019, after playing cricket without a contract for two years, Ellis had almost given up on cricket. One day he decided to pack his bags and focus on something else with his life. The morning he was due to leave, he received an unexpected call from then-Tasmania coach Adam Griffith inviting him to train with the state squad during the pre-season.
“After playing two cricket seasons. I had spent all my money. All my friends back home had careers, money and homes and I also wanted to come back and do something else. I had given up. Then Griffith called me and without any promise told me to try again. I took the chance and the risk and gave one more year and the rest is history. Since then everything has moved very quickly.
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ipl-2023-punjab-kings-pacer-nathan-ellis-journey-8541854/
