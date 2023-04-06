This week in WCC Men’s Tennis – April 6





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. – Pepperdine moved into first place in the Conference standings after taking a pair of wins last weekend. Conference action continues throughout the league while San Diego has a week off. On the ranking Pepperdine leads the Conference as they moved to 3-0 in WCC games after going undefeated last weekend. They stayed in the top 40 of the ITA rankings this week, staying strong at number 36. The Waves are now 10-7 overall this season. San Diego is second behind the Waves in the Conference standings, while being ranked #31 in the ITA ranking this week. The Toreros advanced to 13-6 overall. This week While No. 31 San Diego has a week off, No. 36 Pepperdine is set to tour the Pacific Northwest. They detoured to No. 51 Washington yesterday and finish their weekend in Gonzaga and Portland. LMU will join in the same fashion, heading to Portland and then to Spokane. The Lions are currently 2-1 in Conference and sit behind the Toreros in third place. Santa Clara heads to Utah to take on Weber State before taking on BYU in Provo as they attempt to continue their 3-2 record in Conference play. The Broncos are fourth in the Conference standings, with a 3-2 record in WCC games. Last week No. 36 Pepperdine extended their winning streak to four, defeating both Pacific and Saint Mary’s in Malibu. The Toreros split games last weekend, first beating Gonzaga 4-3 before falling to BYU in Provo. The Cougars drew a 4–2 upset at home. LMU also went 2-0 in games last week, beating the Gaels and beating Pacific 4-1 at home. The Lions improved to 9-6 this season. Santa Clara took two more Conference wins after beating Portland and Gonzaga at home last weekend. The Broncos improved to 11-7 overall. LMU’s newest doubles team consisting of Yassine Smiej and Toky Ranaivo won their first University Credit Union WCC Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week honors. Playing as doubles partners for the first time this season, the pair were instrumental in guiding the Lions to their victories over both Pacific and Saint Mary’s last weekend. BYU’s Wally Thayne won the UCU WCC Men’s Tennis Singles Player of the Week after racking up some big wins against singles players at the national level over the past week. Thayne defeated No. 20 Stanford’s No. 5 Nishesh Basavareddy and No. 27 San Diego’s No. 69 Iiro Vasa en route to his first individual award but his second recognition this season.

