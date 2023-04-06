Sports
Purdue begins second half of the season in the Twin Cities
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Purdue (12-15, 3-3 B1G) at Minnesota (7-20, 2-1 B1G)
Friday to Sunday April 7-9 / View B1G+
Siebert Field / Minneapolis, Minn.
Series opener: Friday, April 7 at 4 p.m. ET
Middle game: Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m. ET
Series Finale: Sunday, April 9 at 2pm ET
SERIES HISTORY
All time: Minnesota leads 118-58-2
All-Time in Minneapolis: Minnesota leads 67-27
Final Meetings: Split a Doubleheader (May 30, 2021 in West Lafayette)
Final series: Purdue won 3 of 4 (May 20-23, 2021 in Minneapolis)
First Meeting: Minnesota 14, Purdue 9 (April 1901 in West Lafayette)
LIKELY PITCHING MATCHES
Friday: Cal Stephen (So, RHP) vs. MINN’s Tucker Novotny (So, LHP)
Saturday: Jonathan Blackwell (Jr, LHP) vs. MINN’s George Klassen (So, LHP)
Sunday: Kyle Iwinski (Jr, RHP) vs. MINN’s Richie Hoeltz (R-Sr, RHP)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Purdue baseball begins the second half of the regular season with another trip north, visiting the Twin Cities for the third time in the past four years for a three-game series in Minnesota.
The first pitch at Siebert Field is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (all ET). Friday’s first pitch was moved upstairs Wednesday night to maximize daylight.
The Boilermakers have won five of their last seven games at Siebert Field, winning two of three to close out the 2017 regular season and three of four in the penultimate weekend of the 2021 campaign. Prior to 2017, Purdue had since 2000 no series win in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers also played Minnesota’s six-team Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium two weeks before its 2020 shutdown.
Purdue scored 46 points in four games at Siebert Field two years ago. Jack Parr hit the first of his two career grand slams, Cam Thompson connected for a three-run homer and from Mike Bolton Jr .526 on-base percentage led to five stolen bases and nine runs scored. Parr finished the series 6-for-15.
Three of Purdue’s first six Big Ten games this season were one-run affairs, with the Boilermakers winning a few of them. Cal Stephen And Aaron Suval teamed up to lead Purdue to consecutive series-opening victories over the first two weekends of conference play, combined for 22 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings. The Boilermakers rallied for their wins on Friday, overcoming a 4-0 deficit entering the fourth inning at Michigan State and trailing 2-1 entering the seventh inning vs. Northwestern.
Jonathan Blackwell (11 2/3 IP, 12 H, 4 R, BB, 8 K) and Kyle Iwinski (10 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, BB, 6 K) have very similar stats on their first two Big Ten starts, highlighted by a combined 14 strikeouts versus two walks over 22 innings.
Purdue will begin pitching during the first 2 weekends of Big Ten Play
35IP, 34H, 15R, 6BB, 29K, 3.60 ERA, .258B/Avg
WEEKEND #3 OF BIG TEN GAME
Illinois in Northwest
Purdue in Minnesota
Nebraska and Michigan
Iowa in Indiana
Ohio State and Michigan State
Rutgers at Maryland
Delaware State at Penn State
Like Northwestern, Minnesota is put to the test after playing a tough non-conference slate that includes games against UC Santa Barbara, Oregon State, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Gonzaga, Houston and others. That was evident last weekend when the Gophers won two out of three at Ohio State to open the Big Ten. Minnesota allowed just 10 runs in the series and overcame a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning to win on Friday.
The Gophers have played each of their first 11 home games indoors at the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium. Their first two outdoor house dates at Siebert Field were postponed/cancelled this week due to inclement weather. Since Siebert Field reopened in 2013, Minnesota has played its Big Ten schedule outside on campus.
The Gophers have the youngest roster in the Big Ten with an average age of 19.95. But they also have the league’s longest-serving head coach, John Anderson, who is the winningest coach in Big Ten history with 1,354 wins leading Minnesota’s storied program since the 1982 season.
The Gophers have a pair of southpaws on top of their rotation in Tucker Novotny and George Klassen. Purdue is 3-5 against left-handed starting pitchers this season after winning two of their last three assignments. Similar to the Boilermakers with Kyle IwinskiSunday starter Richie Holetz has the best total numbers (2.50 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 0 HR allowed in 36 innings) in the rotation.
ACTIVE STITCHES
Joe Stevens 10 game on base streak
Connor Caskenette 6 game on base, 5 game hit streaks; 6-game on-base streak in Big Ten play
TOP 10 IN THE BIG TEN ENTER THE WEEKEND
Kyle Iwinski 2nd in ERA (2.48), 7th in B/Avg (.203)
Cut Cornblum 2nd in stealing (15)
Mike Bolton Jr. T-2nd in Sac Bunts (4), T-4th in HBP (8), T-5th in Triples (2), T-3rd in Steals (12)
Cam Thompson T-3rd in Sac Flies (3), T-7th in Sac Bunts (3)
Paul Tutz T-4th in HR (8), T-5th in Triples (2), 3rd in RBI (37), 8th in Slugging (.670), 8th in OPS (1,155)
Eve Albert T-5th in steals (11)
Jack Parr T-5th in triples (2)
Jake Jarvis T-6th in OBP (.484), 9th in OPS (1.127), 10th in Slugging (.643)
Jonathan Blackwell 6th in innings (37 1/3)
THREE CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH 10+ STEALS (since 1970)
Dave Scheitlin 12 in 1989, 26 in 1990, 30 in 1991 /// Total over 3 years: 68
Mike Bolton Jr. 17 in 2021, 28 in 2022, 12 in 2023 // Total over 3 years: 57
Chris Walker 20 in 1998, 21 in 1999, 15 in 2000 /// Total over 3 years: 56
Stephen Talbott 17 in 2011, 15 in 2012, 18 in 2013 /// Total over 3 years: 50
Jermaine Allensworth 16 in 1991, 14 in 1992, 18 in 1993 /// Total over 3 years: 48
Eric Charles 15 in 2010, 11 in 2011, 16 in 2012 /// Total over 3 years: 42
Daniel Underwood 13 in 2000, 11 in 2001, 13 in 2002 /// Total over 3 years: 37
PURDUE’S ALWAYS LEADERS IN STOLEN BASES
1.) Dave Scheitlin (1988-91) 70
2. Jeff Allison (1984-87) 69
3.) Chris Walker (1997-00) 60
4.) Mike Bolton Jr. (2000-Pr) 58
5. Chris Detrick (1978-81) 57
6.Stephen Talbott (2010-13) 55
7.) Harry Shipley (2015-18) 51
8.Craig Robertshaw (1988-91) 50
T-9.) Eric Charles (2008-12) 49
T-9.) Mitch Hilligoss (2004-06) 49
11.) Jermaine Allensworth (1991-93) 48
12.) Mark Tomsyck (1995-98) 46
13.Daniel Underwood (2000-03) 45
14.) Eve Albert (2019-Pr) 43
|BIG INNING BOILERMAKER MULTIPLE RALLIES THE LAST 3 SEASONS
|Date
|Runs
|collection
|Opponent
|Game result
|3/05/23
|13
|B-4e
|against Akron
|W, 23-4
|4/09/22
|10
|B-8e
|Indiana
|W, 17-0
|3/04/23
|9
|B-3e
|against Akron
|W, 17-9
|4/04/23
|8
|B-2e
|Evansville
|L, 12-10
|3/04/23
|8
|B-1e
|against Akron
|W, 13-0
|3/15/22
|8
|B-4e
|Dayton
|W, 11-2
|2/19/22
|8
|B-7th
|against South Dakota St.
|W, 14-3
|5/10/22
|7
|B-6e
|butler
|W, 11-6
|3/10/22
|7
|B-1e
|Bellarmine
|W, 8-4
|20-02-22
|7
|B-1e
|against South Dakota St.
|W, 10-7
|5/21/21
|7
|T-3e
|at Minnesota
|W, 12-5
|3/27/21
|7
|B-9th
|Rutgers
|W, 7-4
|5/01/22
|6
|B-6e
|Michigan
|W, 12-4
|4/29/22
|6
|B-8e
|Michigan
|W, 18-4
|4/10/22
|6
|B-3e
|Indiana
|W, 16-15
|4/19/21
|6
|T-9e
|at Illinois
|W, 20-6
|4/03/21
|6
|B-6e
|Iowa
|W, 10-8
|3/15/23
|5
|B-7th
|Northern Illinois
|W, 14-5
|3/15/23
|5
|B-4e
|Northern Illinois
|W, 14-5
|3/05/23
|5
|B-2e
|against Akron
|W, 23-4
|5/13/22
|5
|T-4e
|at Northwest
|W, 14-8
|4/15/22
|5
|T-1e
|at Penn State
|W, 11-5
|2/25/22
|5
|B-7th
|against Princeton
|W, 9-3
|5/30/21
|5
|B-6e
|Minnesota
|W, 7-6
|4/23/21
|5
|B-9th
|Illinois
|L, 6-5
|4/19/21
|5
|T-2e
|at Illinois
|W, 20-6
|Distribution of points 13:1, 10:1, 9:1, 8:4, 7:5, 6:5, 5:9
|REACHED 40 RBI BEFORE MAY 1 (since 2001)
|Year
|Boilermaker
|Date of 40th RBI
|Season total
|2022
|Cam Thompson
|April 9
|56
|2012
|Cameron Perkin
|April 17
|61
|2001
|Nate Sickler
|April 18
|54
|2018
|Jackson McGowan
|April 24
|59
|2009
|Dan Black
|April 28
|51
|2017
|Jackson McGowan
|April 28
|50
|2001
|Nick McIntyre
|April 29
|48
|2023
|Paul Tutz
|To be determined
|37 (as of April 6)
|
Sources
2/ https://purduesports.com/news/2023/4/6/baseball-purdue-begins-2nd-half-of-season-in-the-twin-cities.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Prosenjit Chatterjee reveals that Bollywood does not offer work to regional actors | Bollywood
- Quinnipiac University hockey team plays tonight at Frozen Four – NBC Connecticut
- James Webb Space Telescope Takes Stunning Photos of Uranus and Its Rings
- NSC meeting convened to ‘use security as a pretext’ to delay election: Imran Khan
- Northwest community observes Holy Week and Easter on campus Northwest community observes Holy Week and Easter on campus
- Shania Twain says ‘life is too short to wear boring clothes’ as fans slam her latest fashion choices
- Google Camera 8.8 released with faster night view feature on Pixel 6
- Spread of COVID-19 at home associated with virus on hands and surfaces | Imperial News
- Good Friday Agreement 25 years later: what’s there to celebrate?
- State actor most likely guilty of pipeline sabotage
- Men’s Tennis Hosts Final Home Games – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Google Play Store lets you delete account data without reinstalling apps