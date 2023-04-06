Purdue begins second half of the season in the Twin Cities

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Purdue (12-15, 3-3 B1G) at Minnesota (7-20, 2-1 B1G)

Friday to Sunday April 7-9 / View B1G+

Siebert Field / Minneapolis, Minn.

Series opener: Friday, April 7 at 4 p.m. ET

Middle game: Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Series Finale: Sunday, April 9 at 2pm ET

SERIES HISTORY

All time: Minnesota leads 118-58-2

All-Time in Minneapolis: Minnesota leads 67-27

Final Meetings: Split a Doubleheader (May 30, 2021 in West Lafayette)

Final series: Purdue won 3 of 4 (May 20-23, 2021 in Minneapolis)

First Meeting: Minnesota 14, Purdue 9 (April 1901 in West Lafayette)

LIKELY PITCHING MATCHES

Friday: Cal Stephen (So, RHP) vs. MINN’s Tucker Novotny (So, LHP)

Saturday: Jonathan Blackwell (Jr, LHP) vs. MINN’s George Klassen (So, LHP)

Sunday: Kyle Iwinski (Jr, RHP) vs. MINN’s Richie Hoeltz (R-Sr, RHP)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Purdue baseball begins the second half of the regular season with another trip north, visiting the Twin Cities for the third time in the past four years for a three-game series in Minnesota.

The first pitch at Siebert Field is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday (all ET). Friday’s first pitch was moved upstairs Wednesday night to maximize daylight.

The Boilermakers have won five of their last seven games at Siebert Field, winning two of three to close out the 2017 regular season and three of four in the penultimate weekend of the 2021 campaign. Prior to 2017, Purdue had since 2000 no series win in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers also played Minnesota’s six-team Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium two weeks before its 2020 shutdown.

Purdue scored 46 points in four games at Siebert Field two years ago. Jack Parr hit the first of his two career grand slams, Cam Thompson connected for a three-run homer and from Mike Bolton Jr .526 on-base percentage led to five stolen bases and nine runs scored. Parr finished the series 6-for-15.

Three of Purdue’s first six Big Ten games this season were one-run affairs, with the Boilermakers winning a few of them. Cal Stephen And Aaron Suval teamed up to lead Purdue to consecutive series-opening victories over the first two weekends of conference play, combined for 22 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings. The Boilermakers rallied for their wins on Friday, overcoming a 4-0 deficit entering the fourth inning at Michigan State and trailing 2-1 entering the seventh inning vs. Northwestern.

Jonathan Blackwell (11 2/3 IP, 12 H, 4 R, BB, 8 K) and Kyle Iwinski (10 1/3 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, BB, 6 K) have very similar stats on their first two Big Ten starts, highlighted by a combined 14 strikeouts versus two walks over 22 innings.

Purdue will begin pitching during the first 2 weekends of Big Ten Play

35IP, 34H, 15R, 6BB, 29K, 3.60 ERA, .258B/Avg

WEEKEND #3 OF BIG TEN GAME

Illinois in Northwest

Purdue in Minnesota

Nebraska and Michigan

Iowa in Indiana

Ohio State and Michigan State

Rutgers at Maryland

Delaware State at Penn State

Like Northwestern, Minnesota is put to the test after playing a tough non-conference slate that includes games against UC Santa Barbara, Oregon State, New Mexico, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Gonzaga, Houston and others. That was evident last weekend when the Gophers won two out of three at Ohio State to open the Big Ten. Minnesota allowed just 10 runs in the series and overcame a 2-0 deficit in the ninth inning to win on Friday.

The Gophers have played each of their first 11 home games indoors at the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium. Their first two outdoor house dates at Siebert Field were postponed/cancelled this week due to inclement weather. Since Siebert Field reopened in 2013, Minnesota has played its Big Ten schedule outside on campus.

The Gophers have the youngest roster in the Big Ten with an average age of 19.95. But they also have the league’s longest-serving head coach, John Anderson, who is the winningest coach in Big Ten history with 1,354 wins leading Minnesota’s storied program since the 1982 season.

The Gophers have a pair of southpaws on top of their rotation in Tucker Novotny and George Klassen. Purdue is 3-5 against left-handed starting pitchers this season after winning two of their last three assignments. Similar to the Boilermakers with Kyle Iwinski Sunday starter Richie Holetz has the best total numbers (2.50 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 0 HR allowed in 36 innings) in the rotation.

ACTIVE STITCHES

Joe Stevens 10 game on base streak

Connor Caskenette 6 game on base, 5 game hit streaks; 6-game on-base streak in Big Ten play

TOP 10 IN THE BIG TEN ENTER THE WEEKEND

Kyle Iwinski 2nd in ERA (2.48), 7th in B/Avg (.203)

Cut Cornblum 2nd in stealing (15)

Mike Bolton Jr. T-2nd in Sac Bunts (4), T-4th in HBP (8), T-5th in Triples (2), T-3rd in Steals (12)

Cam Thompson T-3rd in Sac Flies (3), T-7th in Sac Bunts (3)

Paul Tutz T-4th in HR (8), T-5th in Triples (2), 3rd in RBI (37), 8th in Slugging (.670), 8th in OPS (1,155)

Eve Albert T-5th in steals (11)

Jack Parr T-5th in triples (2)

Jake Jarvis T-6th in OBP (.484), 9th in OPS (1.127), 10th in Slugging (.643)

Jonathan Blackwell 6th in innings (37 1/3)

THREE CONSECUTIVE SEASONS WITH 10+ STEALS (since 1970)

Dave Scheitlin 12 in 1989, 26 in 1990, 30 in 1991 /// Total over 3 years: 68

Mike Bolton Jr. 17 in 2021, 28 in 2022, 12 in 2023 // Total over 3 years: 57

Chris Walker 20 in 1998, 21 in 1999, 15 in 2000 /// Total over 3 years: 56

Stephen Talbott 17 in 2011, 15 in 2012, 18 in 2013 /// Total over 3 years: 50

Jermaine Allensworth 16 in 1991, 14 in 1992, 18 in 1993 /// Total over 3 years: 48

Eric Charles 15 in 2010, 11 in 2011, 16 in 2012 /// Total over 3 years: 42

Daniel Underwood 13 in 2000, 11 in 2001, 13 in 2002 /// Total over 3 years: 37

PURDUE’S ALWAYS LEADERS IN STOLEN BASES

1.) Dave Scheitlin (1988-91) 70

2. Jeff Allison (1984-87) 69

3.) Chris Walker (1997-00) 60

4.) Mike Bolton Jr. (2000-Pr) 58

5. Chris Detrick (1978-81) 57

6.Stephen Talbott (2010-13) 55

7.) Harry Shipley (2015-18) 51

8.Craig Robertshaw (1988-91) 50

T-9.) Eric Charles (2008-12) 49

T-9.) Mitch Hilligoss (2004-06) 49

11.) Jermaine Allensworth (1991-93) 48

12.) Mark Tomsyck (1995-98) 46

13.Daniel Underwood (2000-03) 45

14.) Eve Albert (2019-Pr) 43

BIG INNING BOILERMAKER MULTIPLE RALLIES THE LAST 3 SEASONS Date Runs collection Opponent Game result 3/05/23 13 B-4e against Akron W, 23-4 4/09/22 10 B-8e Indiana W, 17-0 3/04/23 9 B-3e against Akron W, 17-9 4/04/23 8 B-2e Evansville L, 12-10 3/04/23 8 B-1e against Akron W, 13-0 3/15/22 8 B-4e Dayton W, 11-2 2/19/22 8 B-7th against South Dakota St. W, 14-3 5/10/22 7 B-6e butler W, 11-6 3/10/22 7 B-1e Bellarmine W, 8-4 20-02-22 7 B-1e against South Dakota St. W, 10-7 5/21/21 7 T-3e at Minnesota W, 12-5 3/27/21 7 B-9th Rutgers W, 7-4 5/01/22 6 B-6e Michigan W, 12-4 4/29/22 6 B-8e Michigan W, 18-4 4/10/22 6 B-3e Indiana W, 16-15 4/19/21 6 T-9e at Illinois W, 20-6 4/03/21 6 B-6e Iowa W, 10-8 3/15/23 5 B-7th Northern Illinois W, 14-5 3/15/23 5 B-4e Northern Illinois W, 14-5 3/05/23 5 B-2e against Akron W, 23-4 5/13/22 5 T-4e at Northwest W, 14-8 4/15/22 5 T-1e at Penn State W, 11-5 2/25/22 5 B-7th against Princeton W, 9-3 5/30/21 5 B-6e Minnesota W, 7-6 4/23/21 5 B-9th Illinois L, 6-5 4/19/21 5 T-2e at Illinois W, 20-6 Distribution of points 13:1, 10:1, 9:1, 8:4, 7:5, 6:5, 5:9