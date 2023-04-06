Todd Murphy lands first contract as Cricket Australia announce list of centrally contracted players for 2023-24 season





Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday released the new list of centrally contracted players ahead of a powerful 2023/24 season, which will include the Ashes, the World Test Championship and the ICC ODI World Cup. While not capped Lance Morris got his first contract from the CA, spinner Todd Murphy also bagged his first national contract after his sensational performance in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023. On the other hand, Sean Abbott, Michael Neser And Jhye Richardson have also all earned new contracts. The popular names to miss on the contract list include Matthew Renshaw And Peter Handscomb. In the meantime, Mark Harris has returned to the list released by CA. Given the busy season, the Australian selectors accepted the call to fill the four additional positions available under the new Memorandum of Understanding and expanded the roster to 24 players. Speaking of the new memorandum, chairman of the National Selection Committee (NSP). George Bailey said the decision was made taking into account the great events ahead. There have been some outstanding individual and team performances over the last 12 months. Likewise, we are extremely impressed with the emergence of a number of players knocking on the door of the Australian squad in all three formats. Two huge challenges in the Test Arena in The World Test Championship and the Ashes are just around the corner, followed shortly by the ICC One-Day World Cup, Bailey was quoted by cricket.com.au. We’ve picked a group of players that we expect to make up the majority of those two campaigns and we know we need a team mentality to achieve success. he added. Men’s Cricket Australia 2023-24 Contract List: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

