North Carolina A&T claim victories over men’s and women’s tennis 6-1, 4-1





GREENBORO, NC Ahead of their final combined game next Monday in Farmville, Longwood men’s and women’s tennis traveled south to face former Big South opponent North Carolina A&T. The men and women both lost their respective encounters by scores of 6-1 and 4-1. Singles:

Men No. 1: NCAT defeats Esteban Lopez. LWU Guillermo Cagigas 6-1, 6-1

When. 2: NCAT Whitehead final. LWU Timothy Puech 6-4, 6-1

Good. 3: NCAT Defeats Vasil Ivanov. LWU Ernest Rocabert 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: NCAT defeats Ian Pederson. LWU Alejandro Uribe 6-4, 6-0

No. 5: NCAT defeats Alex Martinez. LWU Luis Reis 6-1, 6-1

No. 6: NCAT Defeats Mathieu Dussaubat. LWU Luke Krause 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Women When. 1: NCAT Defeats Lana Caculovic. LWU Emma Nurgazieva 6-3, 6-4

When. 2: NCAT Sky Wall-Cross final. LWU Mary Saez 7-5, 6-2

No. 3: NCAT Defeats Nuria Sanz. LWU Karina Rizvanov 6-4, 6-4

No. 4: NCAT defeats Isabela Romanichen. LWU Sophia Mareta 6-3, 7-5

No. 5: NCAT Nour Gueblaoui vs LWU Victoria Czerny 4-6, 2-3 (DNF)

Know. 6: NCAT Last Season vs. NCAT LWU Zoe Barton 6-2, 4-1 (DNF) Doubles:

Men No. 1: Defeats NCAT Lopez/Ivanov. LWU Cagigas/Rocabert 6-4

No. 2: LWU Trip/Puech def. NCAT White/Martinez 6-4

When. 3: LWU Huang/Uribe def. NCAT Dussaubat/Pederson 7-6 (7-4)

Women No. 1: Defeated LWU Nurgazieva/Rizvanova. NCAT Romanichen/Caculovic 6-2

When. 2: NCAT Defeats Tapia-Cruz/Sanz. LWU Saez/Hederich 6-4

No. 3: Defeats LWU Marchetta/Czerny. NCAT Gueblaui/Sazan 6-3 HOW IT HAPPENED: Both the men’s and women’s teams got off to a strong start in doubles today. Longwood’s men (5-13) claimed the opening double thanks to wins over No. 2 and No. 3 of Luis Reis / Timeo Puech and Garry Huang / Alejandro Uribe . The women followed with wins over No. 1 and No. 3 of Emma Nurgazieva / Karina Rizvanov And Sophia Mareta / Victoria Czerny to claim their opening point. Following their doubles victory, the men’s team faced a very talented singles team at North Carolina A&T (13-0). The Aggies won the first four games of singles, sealing the win to go perfect into the season. Luke Krause fought to a tiebreak in his second set at No. 6, but in the end the Aggies emerged victorious. On the women’s side, North Carolina A&T (7-5) also took care of singles business. Mary Saez And Sophia Mareta both forced sets to a seventh run in their games, but the Aggies’ win at No. 4 gave them the double win and forced the No. 5 and No. 6 games to go unfinished. NEXT ONE: On Monday, April 10, Howard University will take place at Longwood Men’s and Women’s Tennise for their final combined meeting of the season. The first game starts at 1:00 PM #GoWood

