Minnesota vs. Boston University Hockey: Free Live Stream, TV Channel for Frozen Four (4/6/2023)

Top-ranked Minnesota will compete against Boston University on Thursday in the first semifinal of the 2023 Frozen Four. Puck drop from Tampa is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern.

The Golden Gophers earned their Frozen Four spot by beating St. Cloud State 4-1. Boston records a 2-1 win vs. Cornell in the regional final.

WHO: University of Boston (10-29-0) vs. Good. 1Minnesota (28-9-1).

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Time: 5 p.m. East.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

TV: ESPN2.

Read what Dave Campbell of the Associated Press wrote about the Gophers being back in the Frozen Four as they try to end their 20-year drought in the national championship.

The memories of Minnesota’s proud and rich hockey history are all over the rink, big trophies and bigger names that have defined the Gophers for generations.

One of the most driven and talented teams to take the ice for Minnesota in decades has barely felt any pressure to play for such a prestigious program.

Motivation is more like it.

We look around and see the banners and see a lot of success and history, senior defenseman Ryan Johnson said. At the same time there are five national championships. It’s a lot, but you see the last one was 20 years ago. So what’s going on? We know we have the talent to win it every year.

That just goes to show the competitiveness of the big college game, with only 60 schools fielding Division I men’s teams. Thirteen of Minnesota’s 40 appearances in the NCAA Tournament have been since 2003, when the Gophers won their second straight title and fifth all-time. This is also the fifth time they have reached the Frozen Four in those 20 years. However, annual expectations exceed that.

Some of Minnesota’s bitterest rivals are ahead of the all-time national championship list, which is led by Denver and Michigan with nine each. North Dakota has eight and Wisconsin has six.

Obviously there’s a lot of eyes on us and a lot of attention, but we’re just trying to be more focused on what’s happening to us in the locker room than all that noise outside, Johnson said.

The Gophers have caused quite a stir this season. They played to nine sold-out venues at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, averaging an audience of 9,156, an increase of more than 20% from last season.

Minnesota (28-9-1), the No. 1 overall in the tournament, cruised through the Fargo Regional by beating Canisius 9-2 and St. Cloud State 4-1 to make it to the Frozen Four for the 23rd time.

The Gophers have two of three Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalists in freshman Logan Cooley and sophomore Matthew Knies, with Cooleys 57 points second in the nation and his linemate Knies leading the nation with seven game-winning goals, including three in overtime .

The 26-player squad that the Gophers will take to Tampa, Florida next week for the National Semifinals will feature 14 NHL drafts. They will play fellow powerhouse Boston University on April 6, followed by the Quinnipiac-Michigan game. The winners will advance to the championship on April 8.

The Gophers also reached the Frozen Four last season, but lost their first game to Minnesota State.

It’s something you learn from, something you think about in bed, said junior defenseman Brock Faber. We were excited to hopefully play a lot better this time around.

