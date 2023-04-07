What we learned halfway through spring practice





Alabama Football is approx midway through 2023 spring trainingwith seven sessions down and seven to go before the A-Day match on April 22. Of course, it’s hard to get much accurate information out of spring training. Most of the information that is even made available to the public is filtered directly or indirectly through Coach Saban. In addition, it is important to keep in mind that this is the off-season. Optimism is always sky-high this time of year, but in this case I believe there is some substance to the messages of positive change in the Alabama Football program. Alabama Football: New Coordinators Take Charge All the early returns from Alabama’s new coordinators have been encouraging. Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees wastes no time implementing a new approach, and he has the approval of the players. On the other side of the ball, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele takes defense to a new level and is praised by both current and former players. As a duo, these coordinators are trying to change the attitude and accountability with which Alabama Football plays. Both Rees and Steele approach the game with a chip on their shoulder. If their fiesta and competitive nature becomes contagious, the entire program will be the beneficiary. Alabama Football: Quarterbacks Still Dividing Representatives Bama fans will probably be obsessed with this quarterback battle until the fall. As expected, there are no answers yet as Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson appear to divide the starting reps in springball. Milroe, a redshirt sophomore, is a phenomenal athlete who wants to show improvement as a passer and as a conductor of a championship-level offense. Much of the fanbase didn’t like what they saw from Milroe last season, but the sample size was far too small to pass judgment on the young quarterback. Simpson is a redshirt freshman and widely believed to be the more polished passer and natural quarterback between the two. He’s emerged as a fan favorite in this race, in part because we’ve barely seen him. As fans, it’s always easy for us to idealize the man who hasn’t yet been thrown into the fire. We may have to wait a while to learn more about the starting quarterback, as this league appears to be neck-and-neck. Alabama Football: Too early for depth maps It’s way too early to make any pronouncements about potential starters and depth charts, but that hasn’t stopped Alabama Football fans from speculating. One player in particular has caught fans’ attention in spring practice clips, and that’s safety Caleb Downs. The true freshman seems to be getting reps on first-team defense for now. Downs was a five-star recruit and one of the few truly elite players in the 2023 class. Very high expectations are being placed on Caleb Downs and it seems he is on track to live up to the hype.

