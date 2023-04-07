Bloomington North, South, Edgewood came on the field

There will be plenty of new faces on Monroe County tennis courts this year as Bloomington South and Edgewood undergo some renovations, while Bloomington North is well stocked with most of its varsity lineup back from last year. This is how each team forms:

Bloomington North returns several veteran players

The Cougars have a strong roster returning from last year’s Section Champions, but that hasn’t stopped veteran head coach Barb Mills from continuing to tinker and look for the best post-season mix. The best thing about it is that we have five seniors and a lot of options (28 players). However, the weather has prevented any challenge matches from taking place, so there may be some sorting to come.

“We’ve got six starters back, which is great,” said Mills. “Then we will work it out. Everyone plays everywhere.” And everyone seems to have stronger games again than last year after being active off-season.

Returning starters include seniors Alex Shirley, Brooke Bailey and Lucy Smith, who played the three singles spots last year, Bella Winkler, last year’s doubles player coming off a knee injury, and the top doubles combo of senior Ellie Bruce and junior Keira Murphy . Playing No. 1 last year, Shirley played hard in the windy opener against Castle, rounding out her runs well. Bailey, ranked No. 2 singles, will compete for the top spot as a regular player with some extra speed in her game. Winkler, who has had a strong football season, played No. 2 in doubles last year. Smith has also improved her game, pace and more attacks at the net. “I love how she hits,” Mills said.

Bruce and Murphy went 12-2 last year before Bruce was injured and unable to play regionally. They will be paired again, at least early. New players to watch are Maddie Brumley and freshman Hope Isbitts, who will start the year ranked No. 2 in doubles, senior Lauren Tayloe and juniors Ingrid Pendergast and Rahel Samantrai.

Bloomington South lose two-time Player of the Year, return three starters

Boys coach Matt Corry has also taken over the Panthers girls team and has an 18 roster to work with, including two-time area player of the year Briah O’Neal, whose family moved to Indianapolis. Three starters from last year return.

“I’m really excited because I think I have 18 girls on the team doing the job,” said Corry. “They are teachable and coachable and buy in by being good teammates and bringing in new players. I’m not sure where we are, but I’m confident we’re already different from two weeks ago. We’ve got some good leaders The girls are not afraid to work hard and commit themselves.”

Top returners include junior Maddie Santner, who moves to No. 1 in singles after making the doubles regional final with Riley Walker last year. Walker, a senior, and a Caitlin Heim, both volleyball players, want to stay together again when they take over the top spot in doubles. Heim was number 2 in doubles last year. From there, the varsity experience is limited. Brooke Liao and Hannah Vandeventer start at No. 2 and 3 in singles, while junior Anna Feddersen and senior Audrey Wu pair up at No. 2 in doubles. Corry knows several players who have been substitute head coach of the girls in 2021. “We’re trying to lay a foundation,” he said.

Edgewood Mustangs have depth with 35 players on the roster

The Mustangs have only two back from last year’s roster, but head coach Katie Brookman also has 35 on the roster.

“It’s a rebuilding year, but this will be our biggest team ever,” she said. “At least a quarter of them are freshmen and they’re really athletic freshmen who play other sports. They’ve already improved and there’s a lot of potential.”

Returning is junior Macy Vaughn, who moves from No. 3 to No. 1 in singles, while senior Kaiden Harrington returns and will team with freshman senior Candice Rosemeier for the top spot in doubles. Roseiemer played basketball and softball, but injuries led her to a new sport and she started it last summer and has developed a strong serve. Vaughn was a student manager for the boys team last fall and hitting with them improved her strength and ability to rally for extended periods. New to varsity at the start of the year are freshman Ellie Jackson and sophomore Kimmie Franklin, who brings a football player’s aggressiveness to the field, at Nos. 2 and 3 singles. At No. 2, the doubles will be a mix, starting with sophomore Wren Millick and junior Deep Patel. Several others were able to earn varsity time, including junior Olivia Lloyd and freshman Marley Jackson (no relation to Ellie). “It’s definitely made training more competitive,” said Brookman. “People take it seriously.”

