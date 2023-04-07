Player list revealed for Durban World Table Tennis Championships





Chen Meng competes in the women’s singles at the national competition for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, March 30, 2023. /CFP Chen Meng competes in the women’s singles at the national competition for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, March 30, 2023. /CFP The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Wednesday announced the list of players for the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, to be held in Durban, South Africa, in May. The best rowers in the world, including Fan Zhendong, Sun Yingsha, Wang Chuqin, Wang Manyu, Tomokazu Harimoto, Chen Meng, Ma Long, Mima Ito, Hugo Calderano and Wang Yidi, will be among the competitors for the World Championships in Durban. “I am very proud to be playing in another World Championship. I have no specific goal this time but to cherish the opportunity and show myself on this podium without any regrets,” said 34-year-old Ma, two-time Olympic men’s singles. gold medalist. Wang Chuqin (L) and Sun Yingsha compete in mixed doubles during the national match for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, March 29, 2023. /CFP Wang Chuqin (L) and Sun Yingsha compete in mixed doubles during the national match for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, March 29, 2023. /CFP Reigning champions Fan and Wang Manyu of China will look to defend their titles, but the duo are expected to face tough challenges from their compatriots such as world No. 2 Wang Chuqin and world No. 1 Sun, as well as those of other member associations including Harimoto of Japan and Truls Moregard from Sweden. According to Li Sun, head coach of the Chinese team, after participating in the WTT champions Xinxiang and Macao, the Chinese team will train in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province for about half a month from April 24, before they set off for Durban, South Africa. May 12th. “For the Chinese table tennis team, our goal remains the same: try to win the gold in every event,” said Li. Ma Long (L) and Fan Zhendong compete in the men’s singles during the national match for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, February 23, 2023. /CFP Ma Long (L) and Fan Zhendong compete in the men’s singles during the national match for the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, February 23, 2023. /CFP China won four of the five titles in the last edition of the World Championships in Houston, United States in 2021, with men’s doubles being the only exception where Swedish pair Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson were crowned. Table tennis’s flagship event will take place at the Durban International Convention Center from May 20-28, with 128 players each in the men’s and women’s singles and 64 pairs in each of the doubles competitions. This year’s event marks a return of the Championships to Africa after 84 years. The last time the event was held on the continent was in 1939 in Cairo, Egypt. (With input from Xinhua)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-04-06/Player-list-unveiled-for-Durban-World-Table-Tennis-Championships-1iM514WQeeA/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related