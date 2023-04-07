Cardinals beat Bulldogs in extra-inning thriller





Next game: at The Citadel 4/7/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon ESPN+ April 07 (Fri) / 1pm bee The citadel CHARLESTON, SC The Ball State baseball team returned to Charleston for the second time this season for game one of a four-game series against The Citadel. Decker Scheffler extended his hitting streak to 14 games and Ryan Peltier produced a 4-for-5 day at the plate as the Cardinals won 3-2 in extra innings. With the win, Ball State improved to 22-7 on the year, while The Citadel fell to 14-15 on the season. Nick Gregory led off the top of the third inning with a seven-pitch walk, then stole second base. Justin Conant grounded out to third on a sacrifice bunt that brought Gregory to third with one out. Scheffler walked six pitches. Adam Teller followed by a single to left that drove in Gregory from third. Peltier produced an RBI single into left field as Scheffler scored from second down. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third.

.@tellier_adam drives in @ngregory55 with an RBI single to left field!!#ChirpChirp x #WeFly pic.twitter.com/dqxOIU8t0r — Ball State Baseball (@BallStateBB) April 6, 2023

.@ryanpeltier_12 picks up an RBI with a single to left as @5_deck scores from second!!#ChirpChirp x #WeFly pic.twitter.com/oK4C4JIpTc — Ball State Baseball (@BallStateBB) April 6, 2023 The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the sixth with one run, one hit, one cardinal error. De Citadel tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with one run on three hits. The game went right into the lead in the top of the eighth. Peltier led off the top of the tenth with a single into center field. Dylan Greek was hit by a pitch to give the Cardinals runners on first and second base. Logan flood followed by a five-pitch walk to load the bases. Blake Bevis recorded the winning RBI on a five-pitch walk. Brady Owens grabbed his first collegiate save as the Cardinals won game one of the series 3-2. Scheffler extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Peltier had a monster day at the plate with a 4-for-5 performance with an RBI and a run scored. Tellier ended the day with two hits and an RBI. Ty Weatherly got the start on the mound for Ball State. He got a no decision in 5 2/3 innings. He struckout five batters and gave up one earned run on two hits. Sam Klein went 3 1/3 innings in relief. He took the win and improved to 3-0 on the year. He struckout three batters and gave up one earned run on four hits. Owens went in relief for an inning and gave up two hits. He collected his first save of his career. Sam Swygert got the start for The Citadel and threw five innings. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and struckout six. George Derrick Floyd went 3 2/3 innings in relief and struckout three batters. Gant Starling went 1/3 of an inning with one strikeout. He gave up one earned run and dropped to 0-1 on the year. Will Holmes pitched an inning in relief with two strikeouts. The Cardinals and Bulldogs return Friday to Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park for a doubleheader. The first litter is scheduled for 1:00 PM Follow the cardinals

