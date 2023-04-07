Iga Swiatek says tennis ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes ‘should have come a year ago’





Top ranked tennis pro Elke Swiatek on Wednesday criticized sports governing bodies, saying officials should have taken a stronger stance in banning Russian and Belarusian players after the invasion of Ukraine. Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been able to compete in WTA and ATP events as neutral athletes. Wimbledon announced in 2022 that these athletes would be banned from competition, a measure that was reversed this year. But Swiatek told the BBC on Wednesday that she felt tennis should have been more aggressive to take a stand against Russian aggression. WIMBLEDON REVERSES STANDS ON RUSSIAN AND BELARUS ATHLETES, LIFT BAN FOR 2023 TOURNAMENT “After World War II, German players were not allowed, as well as Japanese and Italian (players). And I feel that things like this are the Russian government that it might not be worth it,” the Polish tennis pro told the UK outlet. “I know it’s a small thing because we’re just athletes, a small piece of the world, but I feel like sport is pretty important and sport has always been used in propaganda.” Several international sports governing bodies continue to crack down on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM A Olympic qualifying tournament for women’s fencing in Poland was canceled this week after the International Fencing Federation voted last month to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to resume competition. But it would be “unfair” to ban those athletes from tennis now, Swiatek said. “Tennis didn’t really go that way, but now it would be quite unfair for Russian and Belarusian players to do that, because this decision should have been made a year ago.” Swiatek did express empathy for those athletes who opposed the war, acknowledging the complexity of having to speak out against it. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “It’s not their fault that they have such a passport, but on the other hand, we all have a certain impact. And I feel that anything that would help stop Russian aggression, we should go in that direction what about the decisions.” make the federations. “I have real respect [speaking out against the war] because I think it’s brave of Russian athletes to say that, because their situation is quite complicated and sometimes it’s hard for them to talk about it out loud.”

