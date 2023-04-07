Pepperdine completes comeback against Saint Mary’s in Game One





Next game: Saint Mary 4/7/2023 | 3:00 PM PT WCC network Apr 07 (Fri) / 3:00 PM PT Saint Mary MALIBU, California The Pepperdine baseball team secured a 12-10 victory over Saint Mary’s in game one of the three-game West Coast Conference series at Eddy D. Field Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The Waves (9-18, 3-7) trailed 5-0 to the Gaels (10-15, 5-5), but came back in the third inning to score four runs to narrow the deficit to one . The Gaels extended their lead in the fifth inning, but the Waves fought back again trailing by only one run. Saint Mary’s then added two runs in the top of the seventh before the Waves scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth and never looked back to secure the win. BIG WAVES Senior infielder Ryan Johnson (Tempe, Ariz./Seton Catholic HS) went 3-for-4 on the day and scored his 11th home run of the season, which is his 30th career home run and ranks fourth all-time with Jared Pitney (1998 – 01) and Chad Tracy (2004-2006).

(Tempe, Ariz./Seton Catholic HS) went 3-for-4 on the day and scored his 11th home run of the season, which is his 30th career home run and ranks fourth all-time with Jared Pitney (1998 – 01) and Chad Tracy (2004-2006). Junior infielder John Peak (Moorpark, Calif./Ripon Christian School) went 4-for-5 at the plate and scored three runs for the Waves. Peck tied his career-high in hits with four.

(Moorpark, Calif./Ripon Christian School) went 4-for-5 at the plate and scored three runs for the Waves. Peck tied his career-high in hits with four. Junior outfielder Lincoln Orellana (Apple Valley, California/Sheldon HS/Hawaii/American River College) had three hits in four at bats and grabbed an RBI.

(Apple Valley, California/Sheldon HS/Hawaii/American River College) had three hits in four at bats and grabbed an RBI. Senior outfielder and catcher Quint Landis (Westlake Village, Calif./Oaks Christian HS) went 2-for-4 on the day with a double. He also had three RBI’s and a walk.

(Westlake Village, Calif./Oaks Christian HS) went 2-for-4 on the day with a double. He also had three RBI’s and a walk. Junior outfielder Charles Massino (Newbury Park, Calif./Oaks Christian HS) went 2-for-5 at the plate and brought in four runs, including a base-clearing triple to give the Waves the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Masino’s four RBIs were a new career high.

(Newbury Park, Calif./Oaks Christian HS) went 2-for-5 at the plate and brought in four runs, including a base-clearing triple to give the Waves the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Masino’s four RBIs were a new career high. Freshman RHP Nick Bonn (Laguna Beach, Calif./Laguna Beach HS) earned his first victory in an embossed Pepperdine uniform.

(Laguna Beach, Calif./Laguna Beach HS) earned his first victory in an embossed Pepperdine uniform. RHP graduate Jack Baird (Parker, Colo./Legend HS) threw 1.0 innings in relief to earn his third save of the season. GAME SUMMARY Saint Mary’s scored one run on one hit in the top of the first inning. In the top of the third inning, Saint Mary’s scored four runs on three hits to give the Gaels a 5-0 lead. Ryan Johnson was hit by a pitch to lead from the bottom of the third. John Peak followed the hit-by-pitch with a single to move into center field Johnson to third base. Lincoln Orellana then hit an RBI groundout to first baseman, 5-1. Quint Landis single to left field on a 1-1 count and advanced Peck to the third. Charles Massino then had an RBI single into center field, narrowing the Gaels’ margin to three and giving Pepperdine runners on first and third base. Devon Walczykowski (El Dorado Hills, Calif./Jesuit HS) then scored a double down the left field line Landis And Masino getting the waves within one, 5-4. In the top of the fifth, Saint Mary’s scored three runs on three hits to make it 8-4. The Waves continued to fight back in the bottom of the sixth inning, including Johnson sending one out of the park for a solo shot to make it a three-run game. After the home run, back-to-back singles by Peck And orellana runners at the corners with one out. Landis roped a double down the left field line on a 3-2 pitch and scored both orellana And Peck making it another one-run game, 8-7. Saint Mary’s had two hits and added two more runs in the top of the seventh to narrow the lead to three, 10-7. The Waves didn’t give up and led off the home eighth with three consecutive basehits. Landis then earned a run that led to a run to get Pepperdine back in two, 10-8. Masino sent one down the right field line for a triple that cleared the bases and gave the Waves their first lead of the game, 11-10. Walczykowski provided insurance with a sacrifice fly to win masino, making it 12-10 in Pepperdine’s favor. Although the Gaels had runners on first and second base, Jack Baird (Parker, Colo./Legend HS) was able to get a foul pop-out before the game finale to retire Saint Mary’s. NEXT ONE The Waves and Gaels go head-to-head in game two of the series on Friday, April 7. The first ball is scheduled for 3pm and the game will be streamed live on the WCC Network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pepperdinewaves.com/news/2023/4/6/baseball-pepperdine-completes-comeback-against-saint-marys-in-game-one.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related