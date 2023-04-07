Men’s Tennis Defeats NM State for first conference win





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The Vaqueros men’s tennis team of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) won the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) for the first time on Thursday, beating the New Mexico State Aggies at Kiskeya Athletics 5-2. UTRGV (6-14, 1-1 WAC) played in the first indoor home game in the program’s history and racked up a huge double with a pair of new combinations at second and third. Senior Chris Lawrence and sophomores Sam Whitehead rolled to a 6-2 win in the third flight, then NM State (3-15, 1-2 WAC) tied the session with a 6-4 victory in the first lane. Senior Mr. Williams and sophomores Karl Krolo took a 7-6 (10:8) victory in the second flight to secure the 1-0 lead. The duo used big serves and powerful blows to fight through the back-and-forth affair and come out on top. The game was tied at 1-1 as NM State secured a victory via second lane retirement. But junior Emily Burnel quickly returned the advantage to UTRGV and dominated his No. 1 game for a 6-2, 6-2 win. Krolo took a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the No. 3 flight. After crashing in the first set, he fell behind 0-2 in the second, then bounced back and finished strong to make it 3-1 make vaqueros. Whitehead’s 6-3, 6-2 victory secured victory for UTRGV as he controlled game No. 5. Freshman McAllen Memorial alum Augustine Salazar improved to 2-0 in conference singles with a come-from-behind win over No. 4. He started slow and dropped the first set 2-6, then dominated the last two sets to win 6-1, 6 -2. In match No. 6, Lawrance fought well but fell 7-6 (7:4), 6-3 toLuca Fe D’Ostiani. The Vaqueros will host their first WAC game at the Orville Cox Tennis Center since 2015 at 10 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, against Abilene Christian. It will be the final day game in honor of graduating Vaqueros Williams and Lawrance. Complete results

Singles (2, 1, 3, 5, 4, 6) 1. Emily Burnel (UTRGV) def. Corey Clarke (NM) 6-2, 6-2

2. Jordy Visser (NM) beats. Borna Devald (UTRGV) ret.

3. Karl Krolo (UTRGV) def. Roko Stipetic (NM) 6-4, 6-3

4. Augustine Salazar (UTRGV) def. Outside Feigin (NM) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

5. Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) def. Yehor Opanasenko (NM) 6-3, 6-2

6. Defeats Luca Fe D’Ostiani (NM). Chris Lawrence (UTRGV) 7-6 (7:4), 6-3 Doubles (3, 1, 2) 1. Yehor Opanasenko/Jordy Visser (NM) defeated. Emily Burnel / Borna Devald (UTRGV) 6-4

2. Karl Krolo / Mr. Williams (UTRGV) def. Corey Clarke/Roko Stipetic (NM) 7-6 (10:8)

3. Chris Lawrence / Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) def. Luca Fe D’Ostiani/Itay Feigin (NM) 6-2 Support UTRGV Men’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

