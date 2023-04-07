Sports
Cricket proposals from the province are “dead in the water,” says ECB chief Richard Gould
Proposals to change the structure of domestic cricket are “dead in the water,” said England and Wales Cricket Board chief Richard Gould.
A review led by Andrew Strauss suggested reducing the number of matches in the County Championship and creating special windows for the white-ball tournaments.
Schedule changes would need to be supported by at least 12 of the 18 first-class counties.
“They didn’t get through the procedures we have,” Gould said.
On the eve of the new County Championship season, former Surrey CEO Gould added: “The 18 counties have the right to decide what their season will be like.”
The high-performance review led by former England captain Strauss was commissioned following Australia’s 4-0 defeat in the 2021-22 Ashes.
It generated 17 recommendations with the aim of making the England men the best team in the world in all three formats within five years.
The ECB was able to adopt 15 of the recommendations, but needed the support of the provinces to implement the changes in domestic competitions.
The proposed changes include reducing the number of championship matches from 14 to 10, creating a top flight of six teams, playing the One-Day Cup in April, reducing the T20 Blast from 14 group matches to 10 and leaving The Hundred as the only white-ball league played in August.
It was initially agreed that there would be no changes in the 2023 season, but Gould has now admitted there will be nothing else in 2024 – if not at all.
“Right now I’d say they’re dead in the water,” he said. “We have to talk to people. We can’t just impose. There are many ways we can achieve success.”
Gould suggested that part of the reason for the lack of change was the uptick in the fortunes of England’s Test team, who have won 10 of their past 12 Tests playing a radical style under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.
“Those recommendations came about as a result of actions from 12 months ago,” Gould said. “We’re in a slightly different position now.
“The way we’ve seen the England men’s team perform over the last 12 months suggests that there were other issues at play, not just structure. I’m not going to stick to structures because every time there’s a reversal.” in the Ashes there is always a review.”
Without change, the domestic schedule remains overcrowded. In August, The Hundred will be played alongside the One-Day Cup, but no international cricket will take place that month, as England’s Test summer ends in July and the white-ball internationals do not begin until September.
It’s a pattern that will repeat itself over the next few years, with international cricket largely restricted in August to ensure it doesn’t clash with The Hundred.
Gould was previously a critic of The Hundred during his time with Surrey. He now says the contest has been a “considerable success” and will have a “long future” beyond the ECB’s current temporary contract until 2028, but admitted that the “implications” of the contest need to be looked at.
“We will revisit August,” he said in reference to the lack of international cricket played in the middle of summer.
With regard to domestic implications, Gould said: “There will be issues in relation to the unintended consequence of The Hundred, in relation to finding purpose for some clubs that are not fully involved in cricket in the way they would like to be. August. Those are the issues we need to address now.”
Another recommendation of the high-performance review was an “evolution” of central contracts and match fees for the England men to allow the national team to compete with the increasing number of opportunities in franchise competitions.
Gould confirmed that England director Rob Key now has the option to offer multi-year deals to players, rather than the current 12-month contracts.
There will be more flexibility about when contracts can be offered – the current system of annual deal awards means a player like Harry Brook is out of contract despite establishing himself as a regular in England after the latest round of contracts was announced – and fees for individual match appearances will increase.
“We’re going to have to take different approaches to how we sign our players,” said Gould.
“We will try to tailor contracts to each individual’s needs so we can secure their services for when we need them.
“We have no choice in this. If we don’t secure the services of our best players, the media rights will go away. We can’t afford not to have our best players available when we need them.”
Gould, who left his post at Bristol City Football Club to join the ECB, was speaking days after the Cricket Disciplinary Commission confirmed a number of allegations of racism in Yorkshire linked to allegations by Azeem Rafiq.
Gould called the disciplinary process “a culmination of a myriad of issues over a long period of time that had become toxic to the game”.
The game now awaits a report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) and the ECB’s own investigation into locker room culture at the professional level.
“I am sure when the ICEC report comes in it will be very helpful in exposing us so that we have no illusions about the communities we have not engaged with to the extent that we should have,” Gould said.
“We need to make sure we become the most inclusive sport in the country by being able to demonstrate that we are fully representative of the communities we are in.
“We know we face huge challenges, but also huge opportunities to change the sport. Fostering inclusion and regaining trust will be key.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
