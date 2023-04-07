Early Bird season ticket especially for EIU Football





Tweet #LOYALandTRUE EIU Early Bird Ticket Special Eastern Illinois football is halfway through its spring training schedule with the Spring Game set for Saturday, April 22, 2023. Now through May 1, Eastern Illinois is offering an Early Bird Special on season tickets for the 2023 season for a discounted price of $60, which gets you an adult ticket to each of the Panthers’ five home games this season. Tickets are available online at EIUPanthers.comby calling the EIU ticket office at 217-581-2106 or in person at the Lantz Arena ticket office (Monday-Thursday 9am-12pm) EIU opens the 2023 season on August 31 at Indiana State for a game on September 9 at Bowling Green. EIU’s home opener is against Illinois State in the Mid-America Classic on September 16. That will be the first of five home games this fall for EIU. Other home dates include McNeese on September 23, UT Martin on October 7 for Homecoming, Bryant on October 21, and Tennessee State on November 11. In addition to playing times for the Panthers, five home games have also been set for this season. Buy now to join us in exciting EIU Panther football action at O’Brien Field this fall September 16 vs. Illinois State 2 p.m. (Mid-America Classic)

September 23 vs. McNeese 2pm (Family Weekend)

October 7 vs. UT Martin 2 p.m. (homecoming)

October 21 vs. Bryant 2 p.m. (Hall of Fame)

Nov 11 vs. Tennessee State noon

