Men’s tennis continues Pac-12 Road Swing in California, Stanford

After a thrilling 4-3 victory in Arizona State, the UCLA men’s tennis team continues playing Pac-12 on the road in Northern California this week. The Bruins begin the journey Friday (1 p.m. PT) at Hellman Tennis Complex, where they face California, before crossing the bay Saturday (1 p.m.) at No. 24 Stanford at the Taube Family Tennis Center.

FOLLOW LIVE

Live streaming/scoring in California: https://calbears.com/sports/2013/4/17/208195810.aspx

Stanford live streaming/scoring: https://gostanford.com/sports/2022/3/16/mens-tennis-live-video-stats

LAST TIME OFF

With all eyes on his job, freshman Azuma Visaya prevailed in three sets to give visiting UCLA a thrilling 4-3 conference victory against Arizona State on April 2 at the Whiteman Tennis Center. Visaya and James Revelli won the final two games of the day for the Bruins. Gianlucca Ballotta also recorded a singles win for UCLA, which started the day with the double point. The Sun Devils defeated Murphy Cassone, Roi Ginat and Max McKennon.

UCLA USA. CALIFORNIA, STANFORD

UCLA holds an all-time record of 102-16 against California. The Bruins recovered from an early deficit to defeat the Golden Bears 4-1 on March 25, 2022 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. UCLA swept the four complete singles games, three of which went the distance. Charles Lee foresaw the heroics of his first career victory. Alexander Hoogmartens , Stefan Leustian And James Revelli also won in the singles. Cal grabbed the double, but couldn’t get back on the board. UCLA is 76-57 against Stanford. The Bruins were beaten late by the Cardinal, who recorded a 4-2 win at LATC on March 26, 2022. Hoogmartens won on the singles and doubles, including an outright victory over the number 2 player in the country, Arthur Fery. That made it 2-0 in favor of the Bruins, who started the day by convincingly winning the double. However, Stanford bounced back to take wins from Axel Geller, Alexandre Rotsaert, Timothy Sah and Max Basing, who took home the win.

EXPLORING THE GOLDEN BEARS, CARDINAL

Ranked No. 43 by the ITA, California is 9-7 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Yuta Kikuchi is number 37 in singles. On the doubles side, Ryder Jackson and Lucas Magnaudet team up to form the number 60 doubles pair. Stanford, meanwhile, is 11-6 (2-1). The Cardinal is the No. 24 team in the country and has ranked four players in singles: No. 9 Arthur Fery, No. 10 Nishesh Basavareddy, No. 16 Max Basing and No. 74 Samir Banerjee. The double tandem of Basavareddy and Fery is No. 28.

IN THE RANKING

UCLA is ranked #28 in the most recent ITA Team Rankings, released Tuesday. All rankings have been automated since February 21. The top 25 teams were previously determined through a survey of coaches. A winner of five decisions in a row, all against top-50 counterparts Alexander Hoogmartens is ranked No. 75 in the latest ITA National Singles Rankings, also announced Tuesday. He is now nationally in the top 80 of every episode of the singles ranking since December 8, 2021. Hoogmartens reached a career-best No. 15 February 8. Hoogmartens is also in the doubles ranking alongside Patrick Play . The pair is ranked number 89.

CLINCH WATCH

Gianluca Ballotta (Yale, Pennsylvania and Portland) and Azuma Visaya (in Arizona State, Pepperdine and Hawai’i) each have three clinch wins this season to lead the Bruins. James Revelli (vs Memphis), Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (state of Oklahoma) and Patrick Play (UC Irvine) have each posted the fourth point once a year.

BLAME IT ON THE HOOGIE

Any of Alexander Hoogmartens’ the most recent five wins have come against an opponent ranked in the top 50 of the ITA National Singles Rankings. He is 7-3 overall against nationally ranked foes during the 2022-23 season. Hoogmartens’ last four wins in singles were also in straight sets, starting when he defeated No. 43 Trey Hilderbrand of Texas A&M 6–3, 6–2 (January 13) at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup in Thousand Oaks, California . the dual-match campaign features Hoogmartens No. 41 Andre Ilagan of Hawaiʻi (Jan. 20 6-4, 6-1), No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of Pepperdine (Jan. 21 6-1, 6-3) , No. 39 Pablo Alemany of Memphis (January 28, 6-1, 6-4) and No. 47 Sema Pankin of Portland (February 4, 6-4, 6-3).

HOMOARTENS HONORED BY PAC-12

Alexander Hoogmartens was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of January 16-22, the conference announced January 24. Hoogmartens emphatically defended his spot on the top singles field as the Bruins opened the dual-match portion of their season with home wins against Hawai’i and No. 19 Pepperdine. The sophomore defeated No. 41 Andre Ilagan of the Rainbow Warriors (6-4, 6-1) and No. 31 Daniel De Jonge of the Waves (6-1, 6-3), extending his 2022/23 win total relative to players increased. ranked in the ITA’s top 50 to five since the fall. Hoogmartens contributed to each of UCLA’s first two runs scored in the 4-3 win against Pepperdine, also along with Timothy Li to outlast Maxi Homberg and Eero Vasa in a tiebreak, 10-8. Court 2’s decision came after the results of the other two doubles were split. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents the second in Hoogmartens’ career and the 48th in the history of the UCLA men’s tennis program.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins participated in five tournaments before the new year, including two national events. Alexander Hoogmartens racked up seven victories in singles, including two against nationally ranked opponents. He reached the final round of the ITA Southwest Regional Championships singles event, defeating No. 46 Gustaf Strom and No. 45 Tim Zeitvogel of Pepperdine along the way. Jeffrey Fradkin And Patrick Play each took five double wins to lead the side. Fradkin and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi participated in a championship run at the UCSB Classic. Hoogmartens and Zahraj teamed up to qualify for the main draw of the ITA All-American Championships.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 Bruins went 13-12, but their season ended right before the NCAA team tournament. UCLA passed higher-seeded Utah in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Championships, but came on the wrong side of a 4-3 decision in the last-four matchup with Washington. The Bruins have won six of their last eight games. individual, Alexander Hoogmartens became the first UCLA freshman to make the Pac-12’s All-Conference First Team since Daniel Kosakowski in 2011. Patrick Play deserved honorable mention recognition. Hoogmartens qualified for the NCAA Championships singles tournament. He racked up a team-high 14 double wins while playing alongside three different partners. Stefan Leustian led all Bruins with 19 singles wins.

WHO’S NEW?

The UCLA roster includes freshmen Gianluca Ballotta , Aadarsh ​​Tripathi , Emon van Loben Sels And Azuma Visaya . Ballotta (Lima, Peru) is ranked No. 42 in the ITF junior rankings and qualified for the singles and doubles draws at the 2022 US Open Junior Championships. Tripathi (Pleasanton, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net , partnered with van Loben Sels to win the Boys’ 16 Doubles Championship at the 2019 USTA National Level 3: Coyote Cup in Scottsdale, Ariz. Van Loben Sels, another Blue Chip talent, teamed up with Ethan Schiffman to claim the Boys’ 16 doubles title at the 2021 Easter Bowl in San Diego. Visaya, another Blue Chip prospect and the top-rated player in Hawaii, won singles and doubles championships at a number of USTA events in his home state.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Former UCLA luminaries continue to become household names in the professional ranks, with Maxime Cressy, Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald and Jean-Julien Rojer achieving notable results at the Grand Slams and on the ATP Tour. Cressy clinched his first ATP Tour championship when he defeated Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik at the 2022 Hall of Fame Open in Newport, RI Giron was the singles runner-up at the 2022 San Diego Open. McDonald opened 2023 by top seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal in three sets at the Australian Open. Rojer secured his fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros in 2022, teaming with Marcelo Arevalo to defeat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the final. Rojer also won the 2023 Delray Beach Open double crown alongside Arevalo in February. Cressy (38, career-high 31 in 2022), McDonald (55, career-high 48 in 2022) and Giron (69, career-high 49 in 2022) are currently among the ATP’s top 70 singles players. Rojer is sixth on the doubles list.

ANOTHER MILESTONE FROM MARTIN