Gophers hockey beat Boston University 6-2, advance to national title game





article The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team will play for its sixth national championship and first since 2003 after a 6-2 victory over Boston University at the NCAA Frozen 4 Thursday in Tampa on Saturday night. The Gophers advanced with third-period heroics from Luke Mittelstadt in a game tied 2–2 after 40 minutes. The Eden Prairie freshman defenseman scored a pair of goals 1 minute 49 seconds apart to break the tie and give the Gophers some breathing room in a tight hockey game. His first came on a power play at 1:40 just after the Terriers killed the first part of a 5-to-3 lead. Mittelstadt beat the Boston goaltender high on the glove side and inside the post for a 3-2 lead for what turned out to be the game winner on assists from Mike Koster and Bryce Brodzinski. “I think Mike (Koster) gave me that first one, and Hugy put on a great display. I think the keeper didn’t see it for a second and all I had to do was put it in that right side. Lucky to convert We keep firing the puck and good things will happen,” said Mittelstadt. Less than two minutes later, Mittelstadt got his second of the night on a wrist shot through a Connor Kurth screen to give Minnesota a 4–2 lead. He went into the evening with five goals on the season. What a time to get Nos. 6 and 7. “Right from the moment you start practicing to start a year, some of the good ones, you just go ‘There’s a good one.’ He was right from the start. One of the reasons we called USA Hockey and said, ‘You have to keep an eye on this guy.’ He’s a candidate for the World Junior Team. He’s been amazing from the first day he stepped on the ice with us,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. “Luke made good both shots, they were great shots.” The Gophers responded from an early 1-0 deficit with first period goals from Koster and Rhett Pitlick, both on the power play. Aaron Huglen assisted on Pitlick’s goal with a reverse pass between the legs worthy of top plays on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Logan Cooley had a third goal with 44 seconds remaining in the first period disallowed for goaltender interference. The Gophers got another goal turned off near the end of the second period, as it was scored just before it could completely trickle over the goal line. Minnesota also hit three posts in the game and missed four open nets. Cooley finally got his redemption by scoring a pair of empty goals late in the third period to seal the Gophers victory. Special teams were special to Minnesota in the win. Three of their four goals have fallen in favor of the man. The Gophers have now outscored opponents 19-5 in three NCAA Tournament wins. Minnesota will face Quinnipiac for the national championship on Saturday night. The Bobcats defeated Michigan 5-2 in the other semifinal, so it won’t be an all-Big Ten national championship game, or a Big Ten title game rematch. The Gophers are playing in their first national title game since 2014, and first under Motzko. “I’m just damn happy we’re going to play. That’s the first job when you get here is to punch your ticket the first night to go to that game,” Motzko said. “We’ve got one left.”

