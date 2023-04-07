Do you know the story of the man who married more than 100 times?





Do you know the story of a man who was the world’s greatest bigamist? He married more than a hundred women between 1949 and 1981 without ever divorcing, earning the title of the most bigamous marriages.

The Guinness World Records shared a video on Twitter detailing the story of John Vigliotto. It is said that Giovanni Vigliotto wasn’t even his real name, just the one he used when he married his last wife. He was 53 years old when he was caught. He claimed to have been born in Siracusa, Sicily, on April 3, 1929. He said his real name was Nikolai Peruskov, while a prosecutor claimed his true identity was Fred Jipp, born April 3, 1936, in New York City. Vigliotto married 104 or 105 women between 1949 and 1981. None of his wives knew each other and they barely knew him. He reportedly married women in 27 different US states and 14 foreign countries, each time using a false identity. The swindler met many of his future wives at flea markets, and he usually proposed to them on their very first date. To this day, no one is sure of the real name of ‘Giovanni Vigliotto’ – the man who swindled women and married more than 100 times. pic.twitter.com/MVFujTws5o Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 5, 2023 The wedding would then be arranged quickly, and after each wedding, Vigliotto would disappear along with his new wife’s money and belongings, according to the GWR website. He told the women that he lived far away and would ask them to pack up all their belongings to join him. Once they packed up, Vigliotto drove off with their belongings in a moving truck, never to be seen again, it went on to say. He sold the stolen items at flea markets, where he also scouted potential new victims. Despite many reports to the authorities, he always managed to get away with it. However, his penultimate victim, Sharon Clark, an Indiana flea market manager, tracked him down to Florida, where authorities arrested him on December 28, 1981. His trial began in January 1983. He was sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison; 28 for fraud and six for bigamy and also a $336,000 fine. He spent the remaining eight years of his life in Arizona State Prison and died in 1991, aged 61, due to a cerebral hemorrhage. Until his death, he claimed his only crime was being a hopeless romantic with a soft spot for women, according to the GWR website.

