Rosters released for NC East-West All-Star Football Game





— The rosters for the 2023 NC Coaches Association East-West All-Star Football Game were released Thursday afternoon. Players are nominated by their head coaches and then the all-star game’s coaches choose the players who will represent the East and West. The game pits some of the top college graduates from the eastern half of North Carolina against their counterparts from the western half of the state. This year’s all-star game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 at Grimsley High School in Greensboro. It runs in conjunction with the NCCA Coaches Clinic. Earlier this week there will also be all-star games in boys’ and girls’ basketball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. East Duplin football coach Battle Holley will be the head coach of the East team. He is assisted by Matt Biggy (Gates County), Andrew Farris (Northern Nash), Bruce McClelland (Terry Sanford), Antonio Moore (Northeastern) and Darrin Stinson (Franklinton). The West team will be led by Kennedy Tinsley, the head coach at Mallard Creek. His assistants are Jim Beatty (North Henderson), Brian Hales (Butler), Josh McGee (Reagan), Rodney Pruett (Erwin), and Norman Weeks (Grimsley). There will be a second all-star football match in 2023, which will take place in December. As of the 2023-2024 school year, the NCCA is moving the all-star football game to the weekend after the state football championships instead of playing in the summer. This will allow more of the top players in the state to participate before enrolling in colleges and will open the door for more college coaches to present at the football coaching clinic in July. Here are the rosters for the football all-star game: 2023 East Football All Stars Makari Abbo (Chapel Hill)

Jake Allen (Holly Springs)

El Avent (Fike)

Joshua Bradley (Tarboro)

Jacobi Chavis (Purnell Swett)

Jamari Coppage (Greene Central)

Semaj Cross (Gates County)

AJ Dilworth (Franklinton)

Myles Fennell (Laney)

Andrew Frazier (Havelock)

Avery Gaby (East Duplin)

Kenderius Geddis (J. H. Rose)

Cadyn Graves (Scotland)

Cam’ren Hall (Northeast)

Jesus Hernandez (Terry Sanford)

Tyree Holloway (Northside-Jacksonville)

Carson Jenkins (North Nash)

Dayreon Jennings (Lee County)

Keno Jones (Northern Nash)

Quay Kennedy (East Duplin)

Nick Magyar (over hills)

Douglas Merritt (Roanoke Rapids)

Jashawn Middleton (Cleveland)

Jamarcus Nance (South Durham)

Jaiden Nesbit (Havelock)

Christian Olivas (Terry Sanford)

Xzavier Pearsall (Wallace-Rose Hill)

Wyatt Rickard (Lee County)

Jacob Schrei-Reyes (Wallace-Rose Hill)

Ahmaree Smith (North Brunswick)

Dawon Speller (Hertford County)

Shamar Sutton (Northeast)

Donte Tyler (Camden County)

Dylan Wagner (New Bern)

Jimmyll Williams (ramp)

Mathias Winston (pine forest) 2023 West Football All Stars Eric Ainsworth (East Guilford)

Mason Avery (West Lincoln)

Jaelan Brown (Williams)

Neko Brown (West Mecklenburg)

Alex Chambers (RS Central)

Deshawn Cuyler (Ragsdale)

Diante Fountain (AC Reynolds)

Michael Godette (Northwest Guilford)

Marquis Harris (Mallard Creek)

Christian Hopper (AL Brown)

Myles Jackson (Forest View)

Matthew Keener (East Surry)

Jonathan LeGrant (West Forsyth)

Justin Lipscomb (Shelby)

Grayson Loy (Williams)

Nick Martin (East Forsyth)

Christopher McCorkle (Walkertown)

Adriel Miller (Central Cabarrus)

Oliver Mooney (Asheville)

Gavin Moore (Morehead)

Alexander Morillon-Garcia (West Forsyth)

Joshua Nolan (Glenn)

Nashaun Price (Reidsville)

William Purvis III (Davie County)

Derrick Richardson (East Forsyth)

Nash Rogers (A. C. Reynolds)

Jalill Rogers (Reagan)

Spencer Schaper (Reagan)

Brodie Smith (Davie County)

Khalil Stimpson (Grimsley)

Kahari Surratt (Burns)

Wesley Thompson (girl)

Mason Thrasher (Murphy)

Khamani White-Carr (Northwest Cabarrus)

Lemont Wilson (Burns)

Kyle Zinn (East Surry) More on this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.highschoolot.com/rosters-released-for-nc-east-west-all-star-football-game/20800188/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related