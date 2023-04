Men’s tennis beats LMU in WCC action

Next game: Pepperdine 4/8/2023 | 11 AM Apr 08 (Sat) / 11am Pepperdine PORTLAND, Oregon. Portland’s men’s tennis team held a 6-1 home win over Loyola Marymount in West Coast Conference action at the Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center on Thursday. The Pilots improve to 9-7 overall and 3-2 in competition, while the Lions fall back to 9-7 and 2-2 in WCC play. Portland handled doubles business to grab the early lead. Sema Pankin and Eleftherios Neos achieved a 6-2 victory over No. 1 and then Issa Yoshida and Cade Fernando achieved a 6-2 victory over No. 3. Pankin and Neos secured a 3–0 lead in Portland with straight set wins over No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. LMU picked up a point at No. 3 singles before the bottom of the Pilot lineup put the game aside. Maxim Groysman provided the deciding point with a 7-5, 6-0 win against No. 5 Toky Ranaivo. Nikolas Tvedt and Yoshida then capped the score with straight set wins at No. 4 and No. 6. “We played very solid today,” Portland head coach Aaron Gross said. “The doubles was good and Lefty and Sema were super solid in singles in their penultimate home game. Things got a bit unpredictable after Ocana lost and definitely moved some pressure to the lower end of our lineup. Max was able to get in front of us and Tvedt had one of his better wins of the season. Issa joined the other seniors with a good win.” Portland returns to court on Saturday for the final home game of the season. The Pilots face No. 36 Pepperdine starting at 11 a.m. Live video and score links are available at PortlandPilots.com. “Pepperdine comes in on Saturday,” Gross said. “Obviously they, along with San Diego, might be the team to beat in the conference. If we play like we did today, then we give ourselves a chance. My hope for the end of the season is to find consistency from day to day and even within every day.” contest. I think this was probably the most solid and stable game we’ve played all season.’ Portland 6, Loyola Marymount 1

Portland, Oregon (Lousiana Pacific Tennis Center)

April 6, 2023 Single people 1. #100 Sema Pankin (POR) def. Arthur Pantino (LMU) 6-2, 6-3

2. Eleftherios Neos (POR) def. Yassine Smiej (LMU) 6-3, 6-1

3. Emin Torlic (LMU) defeats. Nicolas Ocana (POR) 6-4, 6-4

4. Nikolas Tvedt (POR) defeated. John Bryan Otico (LMU) 6-4, 6-3

5. Maxim Groysman (POR) defeats. Tokyo Ranaivo (LMU) 7-5, 6-0

6. Issa Yoshida (POR) defeats. Alvaro Gonzalez (LMU) 6-0, 6-3 Doubles 1. Neos/Pankin (POR) def. Otico/Di Giulio (LMU) 6-2

2. Torlic/Pantino (LMU) vs. Ocana/Tvedt (POR) 4-4, unfinished

3. Defeating Cade Fernando/Yoshida (POR). Smiej/Ranaivo (LMU) 6-2 Match Notes: Loyola Marymount 9-7, 2-2 WCC

Portland 9-7, 3-2 WCC

Order of Finish: Doubles (1); Singles (1,2,3,5,6,4)

