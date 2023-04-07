Caroline Harvey emerges as a young American women’s hockey star

JOHN WAWROW Associate Press



Some six years later, Caroline Harvey finds it much easier to think back to when the pangs of homesickness began to set in after her parents dropped her off at age 14 to attend the Selects Hockey Academy in Rochester, New York. to go.

The decision to move some 400 miles from her New Hampshire home and pursue Harvey’s dream of playing hockey came at a crossroads in her development. Girls’ hockey programs were limited in the Salem area, and the boys’ team Harvey played on broke up and everyone went their separate ways to get to high school.

I was absolutely in shock and quite a young girl at the time, Harvey said. I still remember that day. But yes, I’ve come a long way since then.

It’s a journey that has taken Harvey to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, the world championships in Denmark last summer, to winning an NCAA championship in her first year in Wisconsin last month, with many more scheduled skating stops, play- which propelled the defender to prominence as one of the rising stars of the US women’s team.

I can’t say enough about her, US coach John Wroblewski told The Associated Press Monday after the Americans arrived in suburban Toronto for the world championships, which they opened with a 7-1 over Japan on Wednesday.

I know she’s only 20 years old, but she went from being a girl at the Olympics to a young woman with a national championship to her name. He added that she arrived as a winner. And I expect her to continue climbing in that department. As the team grows, she will be a big part of how that happens.

Against Japan, Harvey provided the quarterback power play, used her speed to push the Americans through the neutral zone and had two assists, including a no-look pass to set up Hannah Bilka’s goal to make it 5-1.

This is the freewheeling style Wroblewski expected from Harvey when he took over as coach last summer. And it comes after Harvey endured one of the biggest disappointments of her young career by getting limited playing time as the Beijing Winter Games progressed with former coach Joel Johnson’s decision to lean more on his veterans.

That changed with the arrival of Wrobolwski, who focused on increasing Harvey’s ice age while telling her to play without fear of making mistakes to build her game and confidence.

That was especially super important because the year before I felt like I was playing in a way that I was trying to avoid mistakes, said Harvey, who led the United States defenders in Denmark with three goals and finished second with eight points. It was good not to play scared.

The confidence boost continued into her first season with Wisconsin. Harvey finished fourth among the nation’s freshmen with 39 points in 41 games, was named WCHA’s rookie of the year, and became the Badgers’ first freshman to earn All-America honors since Meghan Hunter in 2001.

Of Harvey’s 13 goals, three were game winners, including a goal in overtime to seal Wisconsin’s 3–2 victory over Minnesota in the Frozen Fours semifinal. Harvey squeezed in from the right point, accepted a pass on her backhand, turned to her forehand and fired a shot into the top right corner.

It’s a goal Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson has replayed several times to appreciate the talent Harvey needed to score.

I had to go back and, first, find out how long she was on the ice, and then get the puck and load it up and hit something, Johnson said, noting that it was similar to goals Harvey scored in regular season wins over Minnesota and Bemidji state.

She has a bit of the it factor, said Johnson, who has won seven national championships in Wisconsin in 21 years, and helped develop U.S. and Canadian national team stars like Hilary Knight, Meghan Duggan, Brianna Decker and Sarah Nurse. She can go north and south really fast, but her side to side movement, I mean, I haven’t seen that on the female side the way I see it on her.

Knight, a member of the ESPN broadcast crew with the Frozen Four, was impressed with Harvey’s goal and impressed with how she has taken her game to the next level.

Her potential is just incredible. It’s off the charts, Knight said. It’s scary to see what she can be in a few years, because she’s already here.

Harveys had a knack for improving her game at every new level. The challenge now continues to rise through practice and focus, something Johnson said he saw in Harvey’s dedication to working out as he juggled the added pressure of going to school.

Harvey has been driven to succeed since she was first drawn to hockey at the age of three, when her father took her to watch her brother play. In that time, she has dealt with periods of homesickness, adjusted to new environments and teammates, and overcome personal frustrations in Beijing, all the while reminding herself that she is only 20.

Yes, there’s been a lot of adversity thrown in different ways, but I’ve actually handled it pretty well and tried to adapt to each situation, Harvey said. I’m clearly not done and satisfied with where I am. And I know that I can make big profits in the future too.