How the six-decade-old Festival of Sport brought fitness to the forefront in Hong Kong

For more than six decades, the annual Festival of Sport has brought the community together through a variety of sporting events, ranging from popular sports such as basketball and swimming to uniquely Hong Kong activities such as lion dances and dragon boat races.

Organized in 1958, the inaugural festival was a small event where children and curious citizens enjoyed two days of athletic fun. Held at the Queen Elizabeth II Youth Center in Mong Kong, the festival was a collaboration between a number of sports associations, including the city’s Amateur Sports Federation and Olympic Committee.

In the 1950s, Hong Kong was an emerging economy under British rule with a predominantly low-income working-class population. The people of Hong Kong during this time were mostly known for their strong work ethic and long hours in factories and manufacturing jobs. With that in mind, the two associations brought together 11 other sports organizations to create the festival to engage the public and generate interest in physical activities and sports.

Although small, the first event had a large turnout and it was immediately decided that the organizing bodies would make it an annual event.

Through the event, the city’s sports community promoted healthy living by engaging citizens in community sports. At the modest start of the festival, only a handful of sports, such as basketball, table tennis and athletics, were on the events calendar. Despite the limited scope of the sports on offer, the event attracted thousands of participants and spectators.

As the event grew in popularity, it expanded to include a wider range of sports. Modern pursuits such as skateboarding and parkour were some of the sports added to the festival to appeal to a younger and more energetic audience. The 66th edition of the festival, which kicks off with a carnival on April 8, will run for two months and include 60 events.

