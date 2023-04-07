Vaudiau wraps up comeback win in winner-all match to lift Tarleton above GCU





Next game: state of New Mexico 4/8/2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Apr 08 (Sat) / 1pm state of New Mexico History STEPHENVILLE, Texas Thursday was one of them Celia Vaudiau last home games of her Tarleton career, and she came through for her team when they needed it most. The Texan senior stormed back from a 5-2 second set deficit in a winner-takes-all singles match on Court 6 to win 7-5 7-5 to take Tarleton to a 4-3 win at the Grand Canyon in Stephenville was lifted. The Texans improved to 12-6 overall and 4-2 in WAC play this season with their second straight victory over GCU, now 2-1 in series history. This was the penultimate home game for the Texans this season, where they are now 6-2 on an annual basis. The Lopes fell to 10-9 overall and 4-3 in conference games with the loss. “That was a special battle on the courts today,” says head coach Elianne Douglas-Miron said. “It is very special for Celia to win a conference game over senior weekend. GCU was very tough. We brought our ‘A’ game and fought to the very last point. I am very happy with how we competed and competed on most courses We have one more home game this year and hopefully we will bring the same energy on Saturday.” The double point proved crucial on Thursday, which went the way of the Texans, even as they dropped the first game in the top flight. Defeated GCU’s Natasha Puehse and Santa Strombacha Martha Makantasi And Elsa drinking 6-1, but Tarleton won the other two doubles matches. On Court 3, Emma Person And Clara Sobius defeated Dania Deaifi and Valentina Del Marco 6-4, then Tarleton’s Vaudiau and Ximena Morales defeated Madeline Lamoreaux and Hebe Toyos 6-4. For Persson and Sobius, that’s back-to-back wins for the pair. For Vaudiau and Morales it was the first time they played together this season. In singles, Boisson cruised to make it 2-0 on the team standings, rolling Deaifi into the No. 3 position 6-3 6-1 in straight sets. The Texan junior is just one win away from the team’s best singles record, now 12-4 this year, 9-3 on court 3. GCU then had consecutive singles wins to tie the score at 2–2. Strombacha avenged her loss at the hands of Makantasi last year with a 6-0 6-3 victory on Court 2 over the Texan junior this year. In match No. 4, Lamoreaux defeated Morales 6-3 6-3. Sobius won on court 5, putting Tarleton one singles win away from the team win. She secured a straight-sets victory over Del Marco 6-4 6-2 to improve to 12-6, 3-1 on Courts 4-5 this season. In the top flight, GCU’s held off Puehse Persson in a second set tiebreak to win 6-3 7-6 (3). With the team score even at 3-3, Vaudiau trailed 2-5 in the second set after winning a narrow first set 7-5 against Toyos. With all eyes on Court 6, the Texan senior enjoyed one of her finest career moments over senior weekend, as she rallied to win five games in a row to win the match in straight sets 7-5 7-5. It was Vaudiau’s first game since March 11 and improved to 5-4 on the year. Tarleton is now third in the WAC standings at 4-2, just one game behind UT Arlington and UTRGV, who take on Saturday. Next up for the Texans is their final home game of the season on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT. They take on New Mexico State (10-10, 4-3 WAC) on Senior Day, where the Purple and White will celebrate their only senior, Vaudiau.

