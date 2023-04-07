‘At least play to the standard set by your seniors, don’t tarnish Pakistan’s image’: Kamran Akmal slams Pak cricket





Former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has shared his views on Mohammad Amir’s left-arm comeback in the Pakistan national side and has said the selection committee should focus on young cricketers rather than sticking with the veteran bowler.

Akmal said if Amir wants to play for the country he should definitely be given a chance, but the 41-year-old believes the board should prioritize youngsters playing in national leagues and reward them for their determination. We should definitely consider him (Amir). He plays domestic cricket. Selection should not be based solely on PSL. There is T20 cricket and ODI. He has stopped playing forte cricket but there is Test cricket. Youtube Channel. They have to do justice to those players first. We’re after him who moved to England to settle down. If he comes back and wants to play, he should definitely be given a chance, but those who are in Pakistan struggling and working hard to make a comeback should be focused first, he added. The batting legend also said Pakistani cricket should focus on improving their policies and vision. They don’t deserve a chance. It’s not just about Mohammad Amir or Junaid Khan or any other player, but we need to work on our vision and improve our policies. We should be grateful that we were able to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023. Top three teams – South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka compete in the qualifying rounds. They are not at the level to compete there, so if they make a comeback it will cost us the 2027 World Cup. The former wicket-keeper batsman continued battling with the current Pakistan team, saying they should at least play to the standard set by their seniors and not bring down the quality of cricket. We need to carry on the brand of cricket our seniors have left us to and not bring the quality down. The current cricket era is very simple; the fields and the bowling is not that hard, the quality of cricket we used to play, the generation of Inzy bhai (Inzamam ul Haq), Imran Khan or Javed Bhais (Javed Miandad) is no more. All of them have played in difficult situations and they have brought Pakistan huge fame in world cricket and we have to match that level, he said. We should not just pick a playing XI based on our likes and dislikes and lose matches – it will tarnish Pakistan’s image in cricket, he added. Akmal also warned the squad that other teams have started taking them for granted and that they need to improve their performance before it is too late. In 2021 when Pakistan was on tour to South Africa for a series at least 7-8 players of them had already left for India to play IPL but earlier this week when they (SA) played against Netherlands none of them left their players before you finish the series, so you can only imagine that they take us (the Pakistan team) for granted and it’s all our fault, he said. Now we must make amends and not make our misery worse, he concluded.

