Number 9 retired at the annual football banquet









The inaugural Sean Varela Memorial WARFACE Award went to Varela’s brother, Michael Football

4/6/2023 4:31:00 PM

THROGGS NECK, NY The Maritime College football team celebrated the 2022 season at its annual banquet on Saturday. Seven awards were presented, including the inaugural Sean Varela Memorial WARFACE Award, which was presented to his brother, senior wide receiver Michael Varela (Lindenhurst, N.Y.). Head coach Mickey Rehring also announced that number 9 would be retired in honor of Sean Varela. Sean Varela played football with Maritime from 2015-18 and graduated in 2019 with a degree in Marine Operations with a motorcycle license. After graduation, he completed Officer Candidate School and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. However, Sean was diagnosed with cancer soon after and passed away on January 20, 2022. Michael Varela will be the last Privateer ever to wear his brother’s number 9, which will be permanently retired and forever hung in the Maritime Football offices, just as his teammates/friends/brothers requested. Two other special prizes were awarded. The Coach Charlie Munsch Outstanding Achievement Award went to sophomore offensive lineman Kevin Walter (Rockaway, NJ) while senior defensive back Dru Stephens (New Orleans, LA) and junior defensive back Josh Walker (Lake Grove, NY) shared the John J. Pankovic Award for “Unparalleled Desire, Dedication & Sportsmanship.” In addition, the Privateers recognized their Player of the Year for each unit (offense, defense, special teams, scout team). The Offensive Player of the Year was a sophomore wide receiver Pat Quinn (Farmingdale, NY), and the Defensive Player of the Year award went to the juniors defensive back Sergio Borda (Toms River, New Jersey). Senior Kicker Michael Trupiano (Kings Park, NY), meanwhile, was named Maritime’s Special Teams Player of the Year. After spending countless hours in practice helping the team prepare for each week’s game, freshman quarterback Karim Cruz (Staten Island, NY) and freshman linebacker Jack Golinello (Brewster, NY) received the Scout Team Player of the Year Awards. Maritime also honored its graduating seniors, as well as its Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) All-Academic, Academic Honor Roll, and All-ECFC selections. Maritime football award winners Offensive Player of the Year: Pat Quinn

Defensive Player of the Year: Sergio Borda

Special Teams Player of the Year: Michael Trupiano

Scout team player of the year: Karim Cruz (Offence), Jack Golinello (Defense) Sean Varela Memorial WARFACE Award: Michael Varela

Coach Charlie Munsch Outstanding Achievement Award: Kevin Walter

John J. Pankovic Award (Unparalleled Desire, Dedication, and Sportsmanship): Dru Stephens , Josh Walker First Team All-ECFC, Second Team All-ECAC, Third Team All-Region: Ian Derda

Second Team All-ECFC: Sergio Borda , Am jealous , Dru Stephens , Cole Troscair , Kevin Walter

Honorable Mention All-ECFC: Anthony Corvino , Gasparik team , Aidan Griffin , Dylan Reilly , Steven Stassi , Michael Trupiano ECFC full academic team: Mike Cassidy , Josh Walker , Kevin Walter

ECFC academic honor roll: Sergio Borda , ryan costales , Vinny Fundaro , Aidan Griffin , Sean Hart , Chris Heaney , Pat Quinn , Dylan Reilly , Mark Russo , Nick Spista , Steven Stassi , Georgios Tsumpariotis , Michael Varela , Kevin Wu , Bryce young

