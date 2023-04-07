Men’s tennis heads to Queen City for Friday’s game against Charlotte





ELON, N.C The Elon University men’s tennis team (11-7) heads south for a game against Charlotte (8-11) on Friday. The game will be played indoors at Lifetime Fitness in Chatlotte and will start at 2 p.m COVERAGE The match starts at 2 p.m. with the doubles and closes shortly afterwards with the singles.

Live scoring for Friday’s game can be found here. The password to access the page is CLTMTennis.

Updates will be provided during the match by the program’s Twitter account, @ElonMTennis. SERIES HISTORY VS. CHARLOTTE Elon follows the head-to-head series against Charlotte with 7-6. The Phoenix has lost the last five meetings between the teams after winning the previous five.

Charlotte defeated the Phoenix in their most recent meeting on March 25, 2022 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

The Phoenix last defeated Charlotte on February 27, 2010 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.

Elon’s last road win against Charlotte came on February 21, 2009, when the Phoenix won 7–0. ABOUT THE PHOENIX Elon is coming off a strong spring that went 15-9 and finished second in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship.

among the returnees Nicholas Campbell the most outstanding player of the CAA Tournament and a second-team All-CAA singles selection.

the most outstanding player of the CAA Tournament and a second-team All-CAA singles selection. Others are seniors Nicholas Condos ; juniors Daniel Martin (All-CAA second team in singles and doubles), Luke Queiroz and Ben Zipay; and sophomore Stephen Penagos.

; juniors Daniel Martin (All-CAA second team in singles and doubles), and Ben Zipay; and sophomore Stephen Penagos. The Phoenix welcomes three freshmen in Oscar Antinheimo, Veljko Krstic and Jake Pettingell. Antinheimo, from Helsinki, has a UTR rating of 12 and is ranked No. 483 in the ITF Junior Rankings in singles. Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Krstic is ranked No. 175 in the ITF Junior Rankings in both singles and doubles. Pettingell, of Sarasota, Florida, achieved a top USTA ranking of No. 22 in the state of Florida. Elon also adds Ahmed Hosni for the spring season. Born in Cairo, Egypt, Hosni is ranked No. 197 in the ITF Junior Rankings and reached two ITF Junior singles finals in 2022.

Elon is led by head coach Michael Leonard, who is in his 19th season at the helm. LAST TIME OFF Elon lost for the first time this season at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center on April 1, as the Phoenix fell 4-2 to William & Mary.

Elon had his longest streak of successful doubles this season at seven. William & Mary won Nos. 1 and 3 doubles to take a 1-0 lead against the Phoenix.

Nicholas Condos And Ben Zipay posted Elon’s only doubles win on Court 3 with a 6–4 scoreline. The duo is the first to reach 10 wins in the season for Elon.

And posted Elon’s only doubles win on Court 3 with a 6–4 scoreline. The duo is the first to reach 10 wins in the season for Elon. freshman Veljko Kristic kept his recent hot streak going in singles as he won 6-2, 7-5 against William & Mary’s Andres Silva on Court 3 to tie the match at 1-1. Krstic now has a team-best 13 singles wins for the season and has won his last eight completed matches. All of his victories have been in the number 3 position.

kept his recent hot streak going in singles as he won 6-2, 7-5 against William & Mary’s Andres Silva on Court 3 to tie the match at 1-1. Krstic now has a team-best 13 singles wins for the season and has won his last eight completed matches. All of his victories have been in the number 3 position. Zipay gave the Phoenix a momentary lead after a 6-0, 7-5 victory on Court 6 against Alexander Karman. The win was Zipay’s ninth of the season as he improved his singles record to 9–2. The junior has 19 wins in doubles and singles this season, trailing only one Daniel Martin for most on the team.

for most on the team. Less than a minute after Zipay’s win, William & Mary won No. 2 singles to tie the game at 2-2.

The Tribe won the last two completed singles matches over the Nos. 1 and 5 teams to complete a 4-2 win. CRSTIC Elevating freshman Veljko Kristic has won his last eight singles matches and has a team-best 13 wins on the season.

has won his last eight singles matches and has a team-best 13 wins on the season. All of Krstic’s 13 wins in singles this season ranks No. 3. Seven of his last eight wins have come in straight sets.

The native of Belgrade, Serbia, is 3-0 in the final sets this season. Two of the wins came in tiebreaks, while the other came in a full third set.

Krstic is also 5-3 in doubles this season with three different partners. He is 4-2 with fellow freshmen Oscar Antinheimo . THEN THE MAN Daniel Martins 12 singles wins this season is the team’s second highest. He also has eight double wins.

12 singles wins this season is the team’s second highest. He also has eight double wins. Martin has won 29 singles matches since the start of last season, the most of any Elon player in that span.

His win against Delaware on March 30 was his 12th at No. 1 since joining the Phoenix, as his previous 17 wins were over Nos. 2, 3 and 5.

The junior is 29-9 in his singles career with Elon, with 22 of 28 wins coming in straight sets.

After earning a singles win at No. 1 against No. 35 North Carolina State on February 26, Daniel Martin was selected as Player of the Week by the CAA on February 28.

was selected as Player of the Week by the CAA on February 28. It was Martin’s second weekly CAA honor of the season, as he also won Co-Doubles Team of the Week with partner Oscar Antinheimo is Jan. 25. VERSATILE ZIPAY Junior Ben Zipay has an 18-5 record in doubles and singles this season.

has an 18-5 record in doubles and singles this season. Zipay is 9-2 in singles, with a 2-0 at No. 5 and a 7-2 record at No. 6.

Eight of Zipay’s nine singles wins this season came in straight sets.

The Osprey, Florida native is also 9-2 in partnered doubles Nicholas Condos . The tandem has been named CAA’s Doubles Team of the Week twice.

. The tandem has been named CAA’s Doubles Team of the Week twice. Zipay has the best winning percentage in both singles and doubles for anyone on the team who has played more than twice. DOUBLE SUCCESS The Phoenix won the double point in seven of the last eight games. Elon is 27-16 in completed doubles matches this season.

Three Elon doubles teams have combined to win four weekly CAA honors this season.

Oscar Antinheimo And Veljko Kristic took home the Doubles Team of the Week on March 28, becoming the third other Elon team to win the award. The freshmen are 4-2 together on the season.

And took home the Doubles Team of the Week on March 28, becoming the third other Elon team to win the award. The freshmen are 4-2 together on the season. Nicholas Condos And Ben Zipay took home the doubles team of the week on February 8 and 21. The duo is 9-2 playing Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.

And took home the doubles team of the week on February 8 and 21. The duo is 9-2 playing Nos. 2 and 3 doubles. Daniel Martin and Oskar Antinhiemo also won Co-Doubles Team of the Week on January 25

and Oskar Antinhiemo also won Co-Doubles Team of the Week on January 25 Antinheimo and Martin also cracked the ITA’s Top 60 Doubles Rankings on February 8, checking for number 55. They are the first Elon team to make the ranking since 2017.

The duo of Martin and Nicholas Campbell is 5-3 at No. 1 in Elon’s last nine games. Martin is 8-6 at No. 1 this season with Antinheimo and Campbell. FIRST PRODUCTION Freshmen Oskar Antinheimo, Ahmed Hosni and Veljko Krstic have combined to win 28 singles and 11 doubles this season.

Of Elon’s 43 wins in Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles this season, 28 were recorded by freshmen. 28 of the Phoenix’s 65 total singles wins have been by freshmen.

Antinheimo is 10-6 on the season playing Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles, and his 10singles wins this season are tied with Nicholas Campbell for third most on the team. He has seven set wins in singles with 6-0 or 6-1 scores, trailing one Daniel Martin for most on the team.

for third most on the team. He has seven set wins in singles with 6-0 or 6-1 scores, trailing one for most on the team. The Helsinki, Finland native has already won CAA honors three times a week, CAA Co-Doubles Team of the Week on January 25, CAA Player of the Week on February 14 and CAA Doubles Team of the Week on March 28.

Krstic has won 11 of his last 12 matches in the number 3 position and is 13-3 on the season. He won his first career weekly CAA award on March 28 when he took home Doubles Team of the Week with Antinheimo. IT’S GOOD TO BE HOME Elon is 8-1 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center this season. The Phoenix is ​​8-2 in home games, as the team lost its lone game this season at the Piedmont Indoor Tennis Center.

Elon’s win against Dartmouth on March 21 set an eleventh straight season with a winning home record. The last time the Phoenix didn’t finish with a winning home record was in 2012.

Since the start of the 2013 season, Elon is 96-23 in home games. EXPLORE CHARLOTTE The 49ers enter Friday’s game with a score of 8-11 on the season.

Charlotte is 5-2 in home games but is only 3-9 away from home.

The 49ers won their last two games against East Tennessee State and Georgia State this weekend.

Ivan Dreycopp leads the team with nine singles wins this season. Five of the victories have been in the number 4 position.

Charlotte is 44-59 in completed singles decisions and 14-30 in completed doubles decisions this season.

The 49ers are led by third-year head coach Kyle Bailey. NEXT ONE Elon will host UNC Greensboro for Senior Day on April 11 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix will honor Nicholas Campbell , Nicholas Condos And Luke Queiroz prior to the match. The match starts at 6pm and is preceded by a Senior Day ceremony. –ELON–

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elonphoenix.com/news/2023/4/6/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-heads-to-queen-city-for-friday-match-against-charlotte.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related