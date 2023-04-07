Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic

It has been five years since the last Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games.

That will change next week, when the James Smith Cree Nation hosts the games in Saskatoon. Thousands of athletes aged 12 to 18 compete in hockey, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, curling and badminton.

This year introduces traditional hand games, an event that offers more than just competition.

When you bring in traditional and cultural activities like traditional hand games, it’s not just fun, it’s not just laughing, it’s not just singing, but it also preserves an incredible amount of our language and our traditions, said game manager Lyle Daniels.

The hand game dates back to 1885. One team has a game piece and tries to hide it from the other team. The aim of the game is to find the piece and the hiding team try to confuse and taunt the other team with songs.

Daniels said the game committee thought it was important to make sure the traditional game was included.

In the end, we decided that we needed to change our approach. We need to give our young people the chance to just try it, learn about it, keep it and pass it on, he said.

I’ve never been a part of that, so that’s going to be the main point of my time. Getting the chance to participate and watch the hand games will be something that will be worth taking for people.

While athletes will compete for medals, Daniels said the message behind the games is about building people. Sport, he said, is one of the best ways to do that.

That builds the person up to become a productive citizen in our communities, Daniels said. Sport builds people.

He added that the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation last year is proof of the importance of ensuring children grow up in a positive environment.

We need to make sure we continually develop these opportunities for our young people because they need that chance to be proud of where they come from, but also give them the chance to be involved in their cultural activities, he said.

There will also be a way for those not participating in the events to participate in the games.

A Parade of Nations will take place in Prairieland Park on Sunday night, where all 13 teams will be introduced. The event will also feature a performance by 13-year-old DJ Nyla of English River First Nation, who has developed a large following among Indigenous youth.

The games were developed in 1969 to give youth a positive sports experience, and Daniels said it’s also a way for the community to invest in children’s futures.

Were all responsible for our young people, wherever they come from. Not only indigenous young people, but also immigrant young people. There are so many negative parts of our entire world when it comes to our young people, he said.

Venues for the games are located throughout Saskatoon and Martensville, and all event schedules can be found on the games website.