What Kane Williamson’s knee injury means for the Black Caps’ Cricket World Cup chances

ANALYSIS: The news every New Zealand cricket fan has been dreading was made official on Thursday morning as the country prepared for the long Easter weekend.

Kane Williamson tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last weekend while playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

As a result, the Black Caps white ball captain will almost certainly play no part in India’s one-day International Cricket World Cup in October and November.

Fareed Khan/AP Black Caps captain Kane Williamson will miss the Cricket World Cup later this year with a knee injury.

It takes six months and a return to elite sport after an ACL injury normally takes at least nine months.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead has left the door open for the nation’s best hitter to go under the knife sometime in the next three weeks, once the swelling in his knee has subsided.

But that is mainly a gesture of respect out of vague hope.

Going forward, Stead will expect Tom Latham to step up to lead the side, as he has already done 26 times in ODIs and 42 times in all formats.

His search for one backup batter to complete his team of 15 has now become a search for two batters, one of whom will need to fit into his top XI.

And he’ll also have to consider what Williamson’s absence means for the batting approach he seemed to have settled on.

The reality is that the Black Caps’ chances of winning the World Cup were slim even before Williamson landed awkwardly over the boundary rope in Ahmedabad last Saturday.

Host India will be the firm favourite, looking to continue the home champion streak that began when they won in 2011.

Australia and England, the two World Cup winners since then, also proved to be stronger teams than New Zealand, even before Williamson went down.

The Black Caps would compete with Pakistan and South Africa for fourth place in the semi-finals.

It will be harder to get there now that they don’t have the 2019 World Cup player of the tournament.

Williamson scored 587 runs at an England average of 82.57 that year as his side lost to the hosts at the boundary count-out in the decider.

Since that game at Lords in July 2019, he has played in just 11 of the Black Caps 31 ODIs, but has still managed to have the second-best average out of 13 players to have had at least 10 innings.

Now if there’s a gap to fill at No. 3 in the batting line-up, the guy with the best average in that group seems to be the front runner.

Will Young may have held that honor against weak opposition in the form of Bangladesh and the Netherlands for centuries, but he is undeniably a class player.

He showed that by leading the Black Caps home in the third ODI against Sri Lanka late last month, making the most of a rare opportunity, and will have five more in Pakistan later this month and early May.

Another option would be to move Devon Conway from opening to No. 3, but that would mean finding a new opener and none of the contenders have as strong a case there as Young with a spot lower.

Tom Blundell, who emerged as the favorite to win the back-up batting role, and Chad Bowes are likely to open in Pakistan and will have a chance to show what they have to offer.

Williamson’s presence as a reliable rock at number 3 had also been a big factor in giving Finn Allen free rein to attack at the top of the rankings alongside Conway and that could now be due for a rethink.

Without Williamson, the Black Caps will need the rest of their batters to perform when it comes to scoring runs and there are plenty eager to raise their hand, including Conway and Latham’s chief.

NZ CRICKET Black Caps coach Gary Stead says Kane Williamson needs knee surgery and is “unlikely” to compete in the Cricket World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell, Latham and Glenn Phillips looked poised to finish at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 in the World Cup, with Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner as spin bowling all-rounders at Nos. 7 and No. 8 in what will no doubt be useful conditions.

Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham and Cole McConchie are others who could get a point in the top six in Pakistan, where as of April 27 there is now more to play in five ODIs than there was a week ago.

What next for Williamson, provided he doesn’t make a miraculous return?

The visits from South Africa and Australia for tests in February and March loom as the first series he is likely to be available for, if his recovery follows a typical timeline. Even then, they may come too early.

He is likely to be his last ODI captain as this year’s World Cup loomed as the natural point for a transition before he suffered this injury.

But once he misses that event, he will likely be determined to lead the Black Caps to next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

With the Test captain already abdicated, that tournament could be his swan song as leader.

It is also possible that he will be tempted to retire from international T20s before then, as he charts a way forward after his injury.

After the heartbreak of losing finals in 2015 and 2019 and this injury in 2023, is playing at the 2027 ODI World Cup a realistic goal?

Williamson would be 37 by the time that event rolls around in South Africa and Namibia, which would make him the oldest Black Cap at an ODI World Cup since Dipak Patel went to that age in 1996.

The 32-year-old had been back to his sublime best over the summer, but only after taking a long time to fully recover from an elbow injury and weeks off batting as a result last summer.

He is now ready to go months without hitting what he loves most as he recovers from this knee injury.

We can only hope that there are more golden chapters to come.