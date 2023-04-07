College football spring games, 2023 schedule: Alabama, Ohio State headline must-see scrimmages

The majority of college football Spring games will take place over the next three weekends, and multiple storylines from those games could reverberate throughout the 2023 season. You don’t have to look far either. Back-to-back National Champion Georgia replaces quarterback Stetson Bennett IV with a new (old) offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo. Ohio State, looking for another shot at the national title after falling just short against the Bulldogs in the college football Playoff semifinals, again has a plethora of talented players on the roster capable of those kinds of runs.

Spring games are also a chance to refine important coaching adjustments. Clemson enters his first spring with starting quarterback Cade Klubnik trying to master new play-caller Garrett Riley’s offense. The Tigers, once annual CFP participants, are moving forward with a different offensive philosophy that they hope will put them back among the true title contenders.

Many of the signature moments that we will experience in November and December are the destinations of travel born in the low season. What to watch out for between now and the rest of spring? Let’s break down the must-watch spring games. All times Eastern.

ohio state

Saturday April 15 | 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

The Buckeyes were one missed field goal away from clinching the College Football Playoff National Championship, and now Coach Ryan Day must fill the shoes of two-time Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback CJ Stroud. Kyle McCord, a 6-foot-3, 222-pound junior, and 6-foot-3, 213-pound sophomore Devin Brown compete for the job, but not be separatedfrom each other. We do know that the wide reception room – headed by superstar Marvin Harrison Jr. – is one of the best in the game. It will be interesting to see how the quarterback contenders work with their talented group of wideouts in the spring game.

Clemson

Saturday April 15 | 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

Sophomore Cade Klubnik relegated former starter DJ Uiagalelei to the bench in the ACC Championship Game, and now he has the starting job all to himself after Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State. The big difference is that Klubnik will be working with former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley instead of Brandon Streeter, who was fired after last season. What changes have been made to the violation? Does Klubnik look like the budding superstar he did towards the end of last season? Those are huge questions facing coach Dabo Swinney, and they will likely make or break the Tigers’ chances of returning to the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2020 season.

Saturday April 15 | 2 p.m. on Longhorn Network

Will it be returning starter Quinn Ewers or real freshman Arch Manning under center for coach Steve Sarkisian? That’s the million dollar question in Austin. Ewers was hit and miss last year, but we got a glimpse of his advantage against Alabama in Week 2 when he threw 134 yards in the first quarter before coming out injured. Manning is the five-star super recruit with the famous name and a long quarterback pedigree. The Texas quarterback battle won’t end after the spring game, but we’ll see if Manning is that close to Ewers.

Saturday April 15 | 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

Josh Heupel’s Volunteers shocked the college football world last season when they climbed to the No. 1 spot in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings. It’s one thing to succeed, it’s another to keep it up. Heupel will try without quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. That’s a tall order for a coach entering his third year with the SEC. Veteran Joe Milton and true freshman Nico Iamaleava battle for first place at quarterback; is Iamaleava ready to challenge Milton?

Saturday April 15 | 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

The Trojans were ineligible for the Pac-12 Championship last season, but Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is back under center. However, Williams and the offense won’t be the most intriguing part of the spring game. The Trojans’ defense was atrocious last year, often missing tackles in the open field and allowing 423.9 yards per game and 6.53 yards per game. Quarterbacks won’t be “live,” but if the defense looks reasonably decent, that will be huge for the Trojans as a playoff contender.

Saturday April 15 | 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

The Seminoles are the trendy CFP choice thanks to the return of star quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse and a host of offensive skill players that make this one of the most complete teams in the country. There aren’t many things you can get out of the spring game itself; however, if you’re not already on the Florida state bandwagon, this is always a fun – even if irrational – place to start.

Georgia

Saturday April 15 | 4 p.m. on ESPN2

The quarterback position under Bobo will make the most headlines, and with good reason. Stetson Bennett IV is gone after leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles, so all eyes will be on Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff on G-Day. Beck has more experience, but both have received critical acclaim this spring. The wide position of the receiver will also be fascinating to watch. The Bulldogs have had no real deep threat at wide receiver in the last two years, and coach Kirby Smart hit the portal hard, luring Missouri’s Dominic Lovett and Mississippi State’s RaRa Thomas.

Saturday April 22 | 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Matt Rhule was hired to replace Scott Frost during the off-season, and history suggests he can orchestrate a turnaround in Lincoln, just as he did with Baylor. Dual-threat weapon and former Georgia Tech starter Jeff Sims switched to Nebraska in the first portal window, shedding some light on what kind of attack Rhule will try to pull off. The Huskers offense was mediocre at best during the last games of the Frost era, so it’ll be great to get a glimpse of what the future looks like under Rhule. Nebraska is a tradition-rich program that feels like it belongs in the Big Ten title race, and that quest begins April 22.

Alabama

Saturday April 22 | 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

The race to replace Bryce Young is already fierce between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, and we’ll see how both fit into new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ system on April 22. More importantly, is the system itself. Bill O’Brien seemed to focus on hitting chunk plays on the ground, but Rees’ career was to focus on the run and then make it to the top of the defense when they stack the box. We also get a chance to see what the new defense looks like after Pete Golding leaves for Ole Miss. New DC Kevin Steele takes on a group that has fallen short of the high expectations that exist in Tuscaloosa.

Saturday April 22 | 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

The biggest story of the offseason is the arrival of Deion Sanders to Boulder for a new Colorado program that was once a college football powerhouse. “Coach Prime” has struggled to make it to the transfer portal to get several superstars, including former No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter, who signed with Sanders at Jackson State and played cornerback and wide receiver. Hiring Sanders was indicative of major Colorado overhaul. The chance to see what Sanders has done in just a few months will be fascinating.

Saturday April 22 | 4 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks

Washington is another trendy pick to make it to the CFP after quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finished the 2022 season as college football’s leader in yards passing per game. He’s going to need a little help from his defense if the Huskies continue with that hype, and coach Kalen DeBoer hit the gantry hard to add depth to what was already a talented room. If the Huskies can get to the bottom of the running game and just play enough defense, this could be the team to beat the west.