Sports
Wildcats Drop Opener for Huskies
TUCSON, Arizona. The Arizona Wildcats (14-13, 3-10) staged several rallies, but eventually fell to the Washington Huskies (19-8, 6-4) by a final score of 13-8 in their series opener on Thursday night.
Arizona’s pitching accounted for nine strikeouts; three by starting pitcher Anthony Susac, five by lefthander JacksonKent who was the first arm out of the Wildcats bullpen, and one of the right-handers Dawson net who worked 0.2 scoreless.
Midfielder MacBinham swung an electric bat for the Cats and finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored, a triple, a home run and four RBI. His three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the game at 6-6. Bingham now has seven home runs a year, a career record.
- CF MacBinham: 3-for-5, 2 R, 3B, HR, 4 RBI
- SS Nick McClaughry: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
- RF Emily Corona: 1-for-2, 2 R, 3B, BB
- LF Pursue Davis: 1-for-4, RBI, BB
- 3B Tony Bullard: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB
- MacBinham Thursday night collected his 10th multi-hit game and 10th multi-RBI appearance of the season.
??? That’s our short stop!! Incredible effort from @Nik McClaughry ????? #BearDown
?? https://t.co/oHR2gFtwA9 pic.twitter.com/itsyHw00YP
Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 7, 2023
Cats take charge!! Nikky Stixx singles in shallow right and a couple of errors in Washington bring in a second run! ???????? #BearDown
?? https://t.co/oHR2gFtwA9 pic.twitter.com/vNHUVEgSL6
Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 7, 2023
Absolute???????? for the tie! #BearDown
?? https://t.co/oHR2gFtwA9 pic.twitter.com/SgmUh0mBfR
Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 7, 2023
.@gcaulfield_3 Oh my! What a game to end the inning! ????? #BearDown
?? https://t.co/oHR2gFtwA9 pic.twitter.com/NmwhMMGsJm
Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 7, 2023
Back?? Back triples from @emiliocorona0 And @mbingham7_ get the cats on the board in the 3rd! #BearDown
?? https://t.co/oHR2gFtwA9 pic.twitter.com/bis5R4LunQ
Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) April 7, 2023
Arizona and Washington return for game two on Friday night at 6 PM MST. Tickets are on sale and can be secured by visitingArizonaWildcats.com/BSBor by calling 520-621-CATS.
https://arizonawildcats.com/news/2023/4/6/baseball-wildcats-drop-opener-to-huskies.aspx
