BYU Football: Early departure leaves Cougars lean in linebacker spots

Without a timely pick six by Ben Bywater, BYU probably won’t win the New Mexico Bowl last December.

Without a pair of interception returns for touchdowns by Max Tooley, the Cougars probably won’t be routing South Florida and Utah State last September.

Well, some of those injuries may actually be a blessing in disguise, without guys like Tooley and Bywater playing a lot in the past. It has been a blessing that many of the young lenders are getting representatives and there are more representatives who normally wouldn’t be there. BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill

However, these two outstanding linebackers will not participate in practices and scrimmages during spring camp, as they both had off-season surgeries, so they will be fully prepared to play this fall.

Often-injured defenseman Chaz Ah You, some say BYU’s third starting linebacker in 2023, will also miss spring camp to recover from several injuries.

That probably means new BYU linebackers coach Justin Ena has his work cut out for him, right?

If there’s a weak position for this BYU football team entering the Big 12 this fall, one where the Cougars are dangerously thin and inexperienced, it’s at linebacker, even if Bywater, Tooley and Ah You return at full strength.

Even new defensive coordinator Jay Hill agrees with that assessment, but at least he’s not freaking out just yet. In fact, the former Weber State head coach sees a silver lining to the situation, caused in part by 2022 starters Keenan Pili (Tennessee) and Payton Wilgar (pro football) moving on and a pair of key backups last year Josh Wilson and Tavita Gagnier to stopped playing football for medical reasons.

Well, some of those injuries could actually be a blessing in disguise, without guys like Tooley and Bywater playing a lot in the past, Hill said after last Friday’s spring scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium. It has been a blessing that many of the young lenders are getting representatives and there are more representatives who normally wouldn’t be there. So I see those guys moving forward. I see them getting better.

In the first half of the line of scrimmage, when one and two went to one and two, freshman Ace Kaufusi, redshirt freshman Isaiah Glasker, converted safety Ammon Hannemann and freshman Maika Kaufusi saw the most reps.

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker works on his technique during practices at the Indoor Practice Facility in Provo.

Redshirt freshman Logan Pili and converted defensive lineman Fisher Jackson also featured.

I love taking the veteran guys to fall camp, Hill concluded, not exactly an unqualified endorsement from the youngsters.

While it’s rare for high school freshmen to start at BYU, the Cougars linebacking corps could get a lift when Timpview Highs Siale Esera joins the team in late June. Esera, 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, was listed as a defensive end when he signed with BYU last December, but told Deseret News he will likely begin his career as a linebacker.

Other linebackers on BYU’s spring roster include freshmen Kyle Vassau, Lamese Patterson and Lucky Finau and redshirt freshmen Micah Wilson (Zach and Josh’s brother) and Kason Krebs.

Logan Pili played in three games last year and Jackson, 6-5, 230, posted 20 tackles, mostly at linebacker after switching the defensive line midway through the season. Hanneman gained 20 pounds in recent months by consuming more than 7,000 calories a day after starting as a safety in four games in 2022 and making a total of 30 tackles.

BYU signed two linebackers as part of their 2023 recruiting class, Corner Canyons Owen Borg and Pierson Watson of Flagstaff, Arizona. But both future Cougars have been called to serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Borg in Sweden and Watson in Argentina.

So Hill and Ena, who was San Diego State’s defensive line coach last year and has also been to Utah Tech, Eastern Washington, Utah State, Utah, Weber State and Southern Utah, have a sort of blank canvas to mold the young linebackers . into what they want.

Coach Hill was looking for linebackers who are strong, who can attack the ball, who aren’t afraid to hit people, said Glasker, who has added weight to a slim frame at 6-5 and 220. I feel now with the guys we have, it’s a pretty good group.

Glasker said the open tryout at linebacker has kind of created more motivation in the younger guys because there are two-deep spots on the line.

We’re all starting to get the hang of the plays and things like that, he said halfway through camp. I feel like with the variety of guys we have here right now, we’re going to be pretty good this year.

Hill wouldn’t reveal his starting three linebackers if the season started today, but a safe bet would be Glasker and the Kaufusis, who are cousins. Maika Kaufusi, who was preparing for Alta High, is the younger brother of former BYU LBs Jackson and Isaiah Kaufusi. Their cousin, Ace Kaufusi, was preparing for Hawaii’s Kahuku High.

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater steps over Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely after a BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Recovering from surgery and sitting out of spring camp, Bywater hopes to be good for going when the season starts. Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News

If Bywater and Tooley come back successfully for the Sept. 2 opener against Sam Houston, the third starting LB would likely be either Ah You or Glasker, who played receiver and free safety for Bingham High and was recruited as an athlete at BYU.

As soon as I got here, the coaches thought it would be good for me to play linebacker. I played flash last year, which looks like a linebacker from the outside, but I was a little on the lighter side, Glasker said. This year I put on a little weight, so it’s been pretty good. They just decided they wanted me to play Sam (strong side linebacker).

When Glasker arrived in Provo, he had a pelvic infection that caused him to lose weight. After surgery, he weighed less than 190 pounds. Last year he weighed 205 pounds, and now he’s almost 220, and he’s still trying to put on more weight.

Coach Ena lets us come in at 6:30 every morning, Glasker said. We drink two protein shakes every morning and eat Uncrustables. Basically, they are peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Bywater, who has led the team in tackles for the past two seasons, a career total of 215, said the new guys will be fine because they have that dog in them that fits Hills’ aggressive style.

As a linebacker, you have to prove yourself every day that you go out, Bywater told BYUtv’s Kyle Van Noy during the scrimmage. And these new young guys, you gotta go show ’em, hey, this is what got me here. If you think you’re high and mighty and you stop doing that stuff, you’re not going to be able to stack year after year.

So what about the transfer portal? Can the Cougars find linebacker help when the window opens in May?

Head coach Kalani Sitake has brushed aside questions about what position the Cougars need help at, saying they are open to adding any player who can help the team the most and who is a good fit.

I feel like we’re really good now, but I guess I can’t refuse good help, he said. So if good players are available, and they fit into our program, they fit into the mission of our school and our church, and then we’ll see. We’ll look like this.

But we’re not trying to force it. We have really good players here who have done really good things and developed really well.