Make it a double! Van Deinse achieves 2nd King of Hill tennis title





James Van Deinse of the Vero Beach Tennis and Fitness Club emerged victorious in the 28th Annual King of the Hill Tennis Tournament benefiting the Youth Guidance Mentoring Academy. For Van Deinse, who won earlier in 2017, this is the second KOTH title. Tyler Rios of the Magnolia Lakes Club in Port St. Lucie was the runner-up in the competition, which was played in front of a crowd of several hundred fans at the Boulevard Village and Tennis Club. The pair received a double Wild Card into the main draw for the upcoming Mardy Fish Children’s Foundations USTA/ITF World Tennis Tour Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament, held April 24-30 at Van Deinses’ home base. On April 24 at 6pm they will play their first round of doubles against world class tour professionals. The other two finalists in the competition were James’ brother, Joseph Van Deinse, also of Vero Beach Tennis & Fitness Club, and Christian Docter of Sea Oaks Beach and Tennis Club. Founded in 1996 by Gigi Casapu, King of the Hill kicked off this year on January 19 with the Open Division First Round, followed on subsequent Thursdays by the 40s Semifinal Division, 50s Semifinal Division, Open Semifinal, 50s Final, 40s Final and Open Finals . The 2023 50s Division winner was Mario Cobo of the Mariner Sands Country Club and the 40s Division winner was Lennart Jonason of the Johns Island Club. For the past 50 years, Youth Guidance has provided one-on-one and group mentoring programs to children, teens, and young adults through after-school and summer sessions. These programs are much focused on life skills, vocational training and academic enrichment, said Executive Director Phil Barnes. Youth Guidance is embarking on a $1.5 million capital campaign to transform the 62-year-old building into a state-of-the-art facility for its many mentorship, life skills, and workforce development programs for participants ages 5 to 24. Typical programs for younger children include tutoring and homework help and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) curricula, while older children also learn bike repair, boat mechanics, and web design. Life skills include cooking and food preparation, sewing, gardening and farming, and money management. There is also a pre-apprenticeship program where participants can learn trades such as HVAC, welding, plumbing, carpentry, and electrical, and earn up to six professional certifications upon completion. And more recently Youth Guidance has introduced a parent assistance program, where parents receive support in the home situation. For more information, visit YouthGuidanceProgram.org. Photos by Mary Schenkel

