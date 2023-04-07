USC football or MLB? Duce Robinson’s path to becoming a two-sport star

RJ Young FOX Sports College football analyst

A promising five-star talent, Duce Robinson thrilled USC and college football fans when he signed his national letter of intent just two days before the April 1 deadline for the class of 2023.

That day, March 30, was also the opening day of this season in Major League Baseball, which is no coincidence, as Robinson is not only an elite-level tight end, but the Anthony Richardson of this year’s MLB Draft.

At six feet tall, 225 pounds, Robinson compares most favorably on the diamond to New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. While not an S-tier prospect, he could become an S-tier player if he gets time and at-bats as a pro.

At the tight end, Robinson would immediately become one of Lincoln Riley’s most talented pass catchers in a position that was unproductive in 2022. A Robinsons-caliber player could develop into what Mark Andrews was at Oklahoma or Michael Mayer at Notre Dame last season: a 60-catch, 800-yard mismatch nightmare.

How good is Robinson as an athlete?

He is the most talented two-sport star since Kyler Murray.

Murray was selected No. 9 in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics and was offered a deal by the team that included a $4.6 million signing bonus. That same year, Murray started under center at Oklahoma where he won the Heisman Trophy, defeated Texas in the Big 12 title game and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

After that Heisman season, Murray quickly became the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Knowing this, the Ashes reportedly offered Murray $14 million cash to play baseball in January 2019, a number close to what a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft would sign for in the same year.

He refused.

Murray was selected No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and signed for over $35 million, fully guaranteed, with the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray, 25, is an athlete on a par with Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. Robinson is not though he is closer than anyone currently playing either sport.

The truth is that QBs like Murray are more valuable than TEs like Robinson, or even running backs and cornerbacks like Jackson and Sanders respectively. But Robinson is a guy you want in both sports. His bat speed, strength and skill as an outfielder make him an intriguing MLB prospect with a very high ceiling.

But is it worth it for Robinson to play just one sport in college, as a professional, or to try both?

Regardless of what he decides to do, Riley is best suited to guide Robinson through such a unique career path. After all, he managed to get a full season of college football out of Murray on the As dime for nearly $5 million. It could also be a reason why Robinson ended up at USC and not Georgia, his other finalist. Add to that the fact that Robinson played high school football at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, played the same former Riley student and five-star QB Spencer Rattler in high school, and you can see that the fit is about as good as it gets.

But the fact remains that Major League Baseball as a rookie cannot compete with the NFL in terms of pay.

The first pick in the NFL’s fourth round this year is expected to earn $4.1 million over four years. To earn $4.1 million in the MLB Draft, Robinson would have to be selected No. 17 overall or higher, or have a club willing to pay him that much to keep him off a football field.

It’s also important to note that NFL rookie contracts generally last for four years, with a team option that can be extended for a fifth year for first-round selections. As for MLB, while there are some caveats based on when a player is called up to the majors, rookies are essentially on a six-year contract once they reach the major leagues, assuming they don’t sign an extension.

For added context, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft is slated to receive just under $10 million, while the top pick in the NFL will receive a $27 million signing bonus with an average annual value of $10.24 million. Now you can manipulate this value, and some do, by paying potential customers less than the closing amount only to spend more later. But overpaying carries a severe penalty in the MLB Draft, including paying taxes on the overrun and losing future draft picks.

Paying extra for a player and losing draft picks means a club has to fall in love with a prospect. In Robinson’s case, he has more to prove on the diamond before he is considered a first-round consensus in the sport.

However, Robinson has enough clout to do whatever he wants, which is a dream for any high school recruit.

RJ Young is a National College Football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “ The Number One College Football Show. Follow him on Twitter @RJ_Young And subscribe to “The RJ Young Show” on YouTube .

