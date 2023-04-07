Men’s tennis hosts Alabama, Texas A&M for final two home games

OXFORD, Mrs. The No. 29 Ole Miss men’s tennis team will wrap up its home schedule in Oxford this weekend, with a pair of games against Alabama and Texas A&M.

The Rebels (14-6, 4-4 SEC) open the weekend by playing No. 56 Alabama (9-13, 1-8 SEC) on Friday, April 7. This match will take place at 3:00 PM CT. Ole Miss will host the final home regular game of the season against No. 21 Texas A&M (13-8, 5-3 SEC) on Sunday, April 9 at 1 PM CT.

Both games will be played at Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center, weather permitting. Live scoring and live video for both matches are available to the public. Links to both can be found above, as well as on the Ole Miss men’s tennis schedule page.

Rebels in the rankings

The Rebels jumped to a new season best ranking of No. 29 in the country in the latest ITA Team Rankings, up three places from their No. 32 ranking a week ago. Senior Nikola Slavic continues to climb the singles rankings, while another ranked victory propels the Stockholm native to the No. 60 singles position. Him and teammate Luke Engelhardt remain ranked in doubles as the duo moved up to No. 52 in the ITA Doubles Rankings. The doubles team Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen rounded out the week of the rankings for the Rebels by making their debut in the 2022-23 rankings, as the pair took the No. 90 after a doubles victory over LSU last weekend.

Court 1 Dream Team

Nikola Slavic And Luke Engelhardt have shed a tear for the Rebels in the No. 1 doubles position, earning a 9-3 record this year by playing together in Court 1 doubles. With an overall record of 15-7 in 2022-23, the senior duo have yet to drop another ranked doubles this season, going 3-0 to help the Ole Miss tandem slide to the No. 52 ranking in the latest ITA Doubles rankings . While the couple is likely to break up this weekend, the duo will still continue to pose a threat to the Rebels moving forward in the SEC season on their respective double jobs.

A historic series for the rebels

Prior to the Rebels’ loss to the Florida Gators earlier this season, the team saw itself on a historic winning streak after winning their previous nine consecutive doubles. The streak is the longest streak for the Rebel team since the 2008-09 season, in which Ole Miss summed up an incredible 20-game win streak en route to a 10-0 finish in SEC play, winning both the regular SEC and season as the SEC tournament claimed. titles. That Rebel team’s season would end with a loss in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, finishing the year with an overall record of 27–3 on the year.

ITA regional revenge

The recently ranked doubles duo of Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen tasted a bit of revenge in Court 1 doubles last Sunday against LSU, as the pair beat the No. 48 doubles team in the country with Stefan Latinovic and Nick Watson by a score of 7-6(5). This will be the second time the doubles teams will meet in the 2022-23 season as it was a rematch of the 2022 ITA Southern Regional Championship game from the fall season. In the first meeting, the Tiger duo managed a third set super tiebreak victory over Junk and Lithen to claim the regional title. This time, however, Junk and Lithen came out on top to avenge their championship defeat and take their first doubles classification of the season.

thank you

Sunday’s game against the Texas A&M Aggies will serve as a bye for the Rebels’ lone senior, Simon Junk . Junk is completing his fifth season with Ole Miss men’s tennis, after his fifth year of NCAA eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Junk has cemented himself as an all-time great player and person within the Ole Miss men’s tennis team, ranked in the Top 20 in all-time singles and doubles wins for the program, along with an avid participant in community service initiatives within the community . Junk will earn his master’s degree in accounting and data analytics from Ole Miss later this summer, having graduated Magna Cum Laude with his bachelor’s degree in accounting last May.

The season: coming soon

Later this month, fans will have the chance to relive the team’s thrilling 6-1 win over LSU last Sunday, as The Season will air an episode about the Ole Miss men’s tennis team and their game against the Tigers. In addition to watching the ranked Rebel win, fans will have the chance to watch Ole Miss men’s tennis off court as the team volunteer in the community, have a team meal and host the annual Rebel Kids Clinic. The episode will premiere later in April, with an official release date yet to be announced.

Team Profile: Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-13, 1-8 SEC) enter their game with the Rebels looking for a six-game losing streak for the squad dating back to their 5-2 loss to Tennessee on March 16. The Crimson Tide are looking to get back to the form they had earlier in the spring season, where Alabama started their year 5-0 in non-conference play along with a ranked SEC win over the Florida Gators, 4-3 . Alabama is led by sophomore Filip Planinsek, the only member of the Tide to be ranked in both singles (No. 76) and doubles (No. 78) in the game against Ole Miss. Planinsek has found a 10-5 record playing in the No. 1 singles ranking for the Tide, including earning four ranked singles wins for the year.

Team Profile: Texas A&M

Texas A&M (13-8, 5-3 SEC) will be a tough challenge for the Rebels to finish their home season on Sunday as the Aggies are currently ranked No. 21 in the nation ahead of this weekend’s series of games. The Aggies have racked up a trio of Top 25 wins so far in 2022-23, beating Pepperdine, Mississippi State and Florida over the course of the spring season. The Aggies are led by four ranked singles and the No. 40 doubles team in Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand. Schachter, a senior in the Aggie lineup, is also the highest singles player for the A&M squad at No. 41 in the nation. The Florida native currently has a 9-6 record when playing in the No. 1 singles position for Texas A&M, as well as a 12-7 record as a member of the team’s Court 1 doubles pairing.

Team Promotions: Crawfish Cook and Senior Day

Fans attending Friday’s game against the Crimson Tide can take advantage of a crawfish boil at Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center. Sunday’s game will serve as Senior Day for the Rebels Simon Junk will be honored prior to the game. Fans can also take part in an Easter egg hunt.

Follow the rebels on social

For more information on Ole Miss Men’s Tennis, follow the Rebels on Twitter @OleMissMTennison Facebook at OleMissMTennis and on Instagram at OleMissMTennisfollow Coach Hansson on Twitter at @TennisToby.