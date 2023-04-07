Chicago Wolves play as an independent AHL team





Jacob Stoller of The Hockey News reports that the Chicago Wolves have emailed agents to let them know that the club intends to end its affiliation with the Carolina Hurricanes at the end of this season and operate as an independent organization with no NHL affiliate. They become the first independent AHL organization since 1994-95. In an email obtained by The Hockey News Wolves GM Wendell Young reportedly informing NHL teams that Chicago would be open to loaning NHL players. Young was too quoted in an article from The Athletic as we say this about the club’s relationship with the Hurricanes some organizations are just for development but we think if we have development and win playoff games guys learn how to win which is what you try to do all the time . That has changed. It’s time to become independent and follow our own philosophy. Stoller tweeted today that he doesn’t take this as a surprise and that he thinks this is what Chicago has always wanted. It’s hard to argue with Stoller’s thinking given what Young had to say to the media. Stoller added that he doesn’t think any NHL team would sign an affiliation deal with the Wolves. Today’s news gives Chicago a lot of flexibility into next season, but it also makes Young’s job as general manager a lot more difficult. He will no longer have an NHL club supplying players to the Wolves, requiring him to sign many more players to AHL contracts. The Wolves will also still be required to follow the AHL’s developmental roster rule, which states that 13 of 18 skaters must have played 260 games or fewer in pro hockey.

