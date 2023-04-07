Aztecs Drop Series opener at No. 25 USC





Next game: at USC 4/7/2023 | 6:30 p.m. PT Apr 07 (Fri) / 6:30 PM PT bee USC THE ANGELS San Diego State opened its highly anticipated series at No. 25 USC on a sour note Thursday, dropping a 12-2 decision at Dedeaux Field. The Aztecs (11-14) were limited to four hits, while the Trojans (18-10-1) scored 12 unanswered points to win their fifth consecutive head-to-head series. SDSU then opened the score in the top of the third Shaun Montoya And Poncho Ruiz hit consecutive home runs with two outs off starter Tyler Stromsborg. For Montoya, the solo blast marked his second round-tripper of the season, while Ruiz went to the yard for the fourth time this year. Stromsborg (4-1), however, showed why he recently earned the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week award after allowing only one more basehit in the remainder of his seven-inning stanta single. Caden Miller in the fifth. In total, the victorious USC right-hander posted seven strikeouts against four hits and a walk before giving way to Caden Connolly and Ethan Hoopingarner, who pitched eighth and ninth respectively. Other way around, Omar Serran (0-3) absorbed the loss to Scarlet and Black after giving up three runs on five hits and three walks, while fueling four batters in 3 1/3 innings. Trailing 2-0, the Trojans responded to the Aztec power surge with a few marks in the bottom of the third as Johnny Olmstead doubled home Bryce Grudzielanek and Cole Gabrielson. Earlier, Grudzielanek was hit by a pitch and advanced on a sacrifice, while Gabrielson walked. USC then took the lead in the fourth when Austin Overn singled for Ryan Jackson, who reached on a single coming in from the left side and advanced on a walk to Connor Aoki, followed by a wild pitch. In total, the Trojans had 14 hits, including a 3-for-3 performance by Olmstead, which ended with five RBIs, while Overn went 4-for-6 with a pair of RBIs. In addition, Gabrielson walked three batters and crossed the plate three times. After adding a single marker in the fifth on Jackson’s RBI fielder’s choice, USC combined eight runs in the sixth and seventh to put the game out of bounds. After Gabrielson’s two-out RBI single in the sixth, Olmstead hit a two-run homer to center left, while Grudzielanek batted in a pair with a single in the seventh to score a five-run blowout, as the host school emerged victorious came 13th fastest in the last 16 outings. San Diego State continues its non-conference series with USC on Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goaztecs.com/news/2023/4/6/baseball-aztecs-drop-series-opener-at-no-25-usc.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related